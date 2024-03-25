South African singer Nomfundo Moh is diversifying her income by opening a restaurant named La Mar in Spruitview, creating job opportunities

Fans praised her initiative on social media, congratulating her and expressing blessings and admiration for her new venture

Nomfundo's move reflects a trend among Mzansi stars like Gigi Lamayne and Kabza De Small, who are exploring business ventures beyond their music careers

South African singer Nomfundo Moh has joined other celebrities who are not relying on one source of income. The singer recently announced that she is opening a new restaurant soon.

Nomfundo Moh has revealed that she is opening a new restaurant. Image: @iamnomfundomoh

Nomfundo Moh set to open her new restaurant

Mzansi stars are finally warming up to the idea of investing in other avenues other than their careers. Stars like Gigi Lamayne and Kabza De Small are among the many who have ventured into different business avenues.

Singer Nomfundo Moh recently left her fans and followers basking with pride after announcing that she is set to open her new restaurant named La Mar. On her Instagram page, the singer shared a video of people queuing to drop their CVs. The post earned her praise from fans who hailed her for creating employment opportunities for fellow South Africans. The post read:

"Today we created employment opportunities for our brothers and sisters Soon opening our FIRST restaurant, La Mar Restaurant in Spruitview To God be the glory"

Fans react to Nomfundo Moh's post

Social media users congratulated the singer for her latest business venture.

@jessicalm_sa said:

"Huge congratulations mama ❤wenza kahle . Inkosi ibusise. Kwande ️"

@nonkukhumalo029 added:

"Well done cc UNkulunkulu akwandisele "

@hope_mbhele commented:

"Yey!!! Blessings on blessings my love "

@i_nana_atta added:

"Congratulations sisi. Got bless❤"

@ugmusicaa wrote:

"A good forward @iamnomfundomoh such a great act to witness. Big Congrats"

@lwakhe_mrlu commented:

"@iamnomfundomoh Congratulations this is an achievement"

@nolwazi2133 said:

"Ngingowaso Ogunjini ngase Holo lapha kwa Luthuli ngcela ukubuza ukuth ngingakwaz ukuthola umsebenzi sisi nomfundo. I am post graduate unemployed."

