Lady Du treated her Wawa LaBeauty staff to a holiday in Durban and shared pictures of them dressed in all white

The Amapiano vocalist lauded them for not taking a day off and resting in December

She received heaps of praise from her fans, who also praised the ladies for their hard work and determination

Lady Du appreciated her staff and treated them to a holiday in Durban. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano singer and dancer Lady Du organized a holiday for her Wawa LaBeauty staff in Durban. She took to Instagram to share pictures of them dressed in all-white tops and jeans.

Lady Du and staff jet off to Durban

The Tjina hitmaker captured the special moment when her ladies were excited to be going on holiday. In her message, the singer lauded them for not taking a day off and resting during the December festive season.

"When God blesses you, bless others. I’m taking @wawalabeauty1 staff to Durban to relax a bit. They worked without getting a day off in December. I have the most amazing staff, man. They deserve this."

Netizens laud Lady Du for her amazing work

She received heaps of praise from her fans, who also praised the ladies for their hard work and determination. Lady Du's generosity captured the hearts of her followers.

simplicity45:

"You are the best, that’s why I love you so much."

simphiwemogotlane:

"Mamkhize in the making blessings upon blessings."

bettymoraba45:

"May God bless you more for what you are doing, Wawa."

luckyshili:

"Sacrifice and dedication, parties never stop."

lethu4sho2:

"I pray God doubles your blessings."

miss_nkoana:

"You’re blessed."

fundo_belle:

"The have the most amazing boss , enjoy guys."

mrdanisa_familyman:

"What Great leader you are God bless your business."

bbygrl_10111:

"I just wish there were more people like you honestly may god continue to bless you travel safely."

