Actress Angela Atlang announced that she and her husband are expecting a baby

Angela Atlang shared cute maternity pictures from their recent photoshoot and gushed over her growing family

Mzansi congratulated the Muvhango star and wished her family nothing but the best

‘Muvhango’ actress Angela Atlang is expecting her first baby. Image: @angelaatlang

Actress Angela Atlang has shared her wonderful pregnancy news. The actress and her husband were all smiles during their maternity photo shoots.

Angela is expecting a bundle of joy

Muvhango actress Angela Atlang excitedly revealed the exciting news of her pregnancy. She shared adorable maternity pictures from their recent photoshoot, expressing her joy and admiration for her expanding family.

"For His promises are yes and amen. Here we grow again," she captioned one picture.

In another picture, Angela said: "Just one pregnancy and now I believe maybe being pregnant is my calling cause I mean, wow."

Angela gets real about losing followers

Angela gushed over her husband in one of the three maternity posts. She noted how she loses followers when she posts about the happy moments in her life.

"Oh my love, how beautiful you are. (Unrelated: The more I post about my blessings, achievements or things that make me happy, the more I lose followers. Lord you keep blessing me, keep removing those that are not meant to be a part of my story and make way for those that are meant to be here, make way for my destiny helpers, make way for those that can be happy with and for me, and bless those who genuinely rejoice with me. Amen."

Netizens congratulate Angela and hubby

Mzansi congratulated the star and wished her family nothing but the best.

emmawareus said:

"Omg my baby is having a baby!!!! Sooo happy for you my love."

elnny_kumar said:

"Congratulations. I am so happy for you."

maryannesebolao shared:

"Congratulations darling. The blessings keep pouring in. Love this for you."

sandra_ngoshe added:

"You look beautiful Angy. Congratulations."

elnny_kumar said:

"The last ones."

angel_kamwi lauded:

"The prettiest mom."

nathaliesnyders added:

"Beautiful mama."

