Springbok player Handre Pollard's wife, Marisecan't, had Mzansi captivated with updated pictures of her bump

Marise got a new hairdo and decided to show it off online, but it was the glowing bump that won hearts

Mzansi fans are so excited for the Pollard family and can't get over how beautiful Marise is looking

Springbok player Ha, Pollard's wife, Marise, is pregnant, and fans cannot wait to meet the new member. As always, she looks stunning, and people can't get enough of her preggie glow.

Marise Pollard is glowing, and Mzansi fans could not be more excited for the Springbok family. Image: Marise Pollard

Being pregnant isn't as glamorous as a lot of women manage to make it look. Marise is definitely one of those women because she is beaming!

Springbok player Handre Pollard's pregnant wife glows

Marise got a fresh haircut and took to social media to show it off, along with her growing and glowing bump. Dressed in a gorgeous white dress, the Springbok's wife oozed maternal beauty!

Take a look:

Mzansi fans swoon over glowing bump

People flocked to the comment section to let the expecting woman know that pregnancy looks so good on her. There is no denying that this baby is making its mother radiate everything that is good.

Read some of the sweet comments from fans:

leannevanniekerk9 said:

“Moooooosite mamma! ”

chef_chowciao loves it:

“Beautiful makoti ♀️”

Chrissiepfalzgraf hyped:

“Gorgeous ❤️ Absolutely stunning ”

toneesha_benjamin showed love:

“Congratulations ❤️”

leeann.vandermerwe.98 said:

“Stunning mamma❤️❤️”

Handre Pollard's wife, Marise celebrates her man in an adorable picture

Briefly News reported that in the wake of the Springboks' electrifying victory over France in the quarter-finals, Marise Pollard, the wife of Handre Pollard, shared a cute photo on Instagram.

The heartwarming and adorable picture on social media has gained significant traction. The image captures the essence of joy and pride as Marise celebrates her husband's role in the Springboks' success on the rugby field.

Marise Pollard kissed and embraced her husband after the game, showing their intense love and support. Handre Pollard's outstanding performance helped the Springboks win. The picture reflects their close bond and symbolises the support the players' wives provide.

