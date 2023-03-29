A boujee funeral went viral on Twitter, showing a line of Rolls Royces and Range Rovers

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared the video, commenting on how much this must have cost

Some claimed it was the funeral of the well-respected family of Brandon Kalicharan

It is not every day that you see a line of Rolls Royces and Range Rovers at a funeral. A video showing exactly this has gone viral, leaving people wondering whose funeral it was.

Some claim this to have been the of funeral the well-respected family of Brandon Kalicharan.

Funerals are taken seriously in African cultures. Some wealth is shown, and in others, it is simply about community. For this one, however, the green was noted!

Rolls Royces and Range Rovers lineup at Mzansi funeral, video goes viral

Twitter user @pmcafrica shared a video showing a funeral where a line of Rolls Royces and Range Rovers led the way. The post did not disclose who the deceased was, just that the funeral must have cost a fortune.

Take a look:

Mzansi people shed light on who the deceased may have been

Apparently, this was the funeral of a suspected drug dealer and gang member, Brandon Kalicharan, and his family. Some feel the funeral was too much and paid for with dirty money.

Read some of the comments:

@MogoboK said:

“Pity we fail to do this when they are still alive.”

@SihleMa77906689 said:

“This place looks Indian township Chatsworth or Phoenix.”

@berandra_singh said:

“Drug lord what else to expect.”

@malusimudau_ said:

“The Durban gangster who was killed alongside his wife and daughter eish.”

@_2020Virgin said:

“Ai but how necessary is this on a scale of 1 - 10? ”

Durban family of 3 gunned down in alleged drug-related drive-by shooting, SA mourns: “Sad for the little girl”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a family of three from Durban were tragically killed in what appears to be a drug- and gang-related drive-by shooting on Tuesday, 21 March.

Brandon Kalicharan, his wife Jeconiah Pillay and their nine-year-old daughter were gunned down when the Volkswagen Amarok they were travelling in was sprayed with high-calibre bullets on Peters Road in Springfield Park.

Paramedics declared both Kalicharan and Pillay dead at the scene of the drive-by, while their child succumbed to her wounds after being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

