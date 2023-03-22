A Durban couple and their nine-year-old daughter have been killed in a drive-by shooting in Springfield Park

The father, Brandon Kalicharan, was a suspected drug dealer and gang member under investigation by the Hawks

Citizens have mourned the death of the little girl, saying the nine-year-old suffered for her dad's criminal dealings

DURBAN - A family of three from Durban were tragically killed in what appears to be a drug- and gang-related drive-by shooting on Tuesday, 21 March.

Brandon Kalicharan, his wife Jeconiah Pillay and their nine-year-old daughter were gunned down when the Volkswagen Amarok they were travelling in was sprayed with high-calibre bullets on Peters Road in Springfield Park.

Paramedics declared both Kalicharan and Pillay dead at the scene of the drive-by, while their child succumbed to her wounds after being rushed to hospital in critical condition, TimesLIVE reported.

Durban man killed in drive-by shooting allegedly involved in drug and gang-related activities

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Kalicharan was allegedly involved with drug and gang-related activities in the Chatsworth area.

Netshiunda said the motive behind the drive-by remains unclear. However, preliminary investigations suggest that the deaths could be linked to Kalicharan's gang- and drug-related activities.

The 42-year-old man was believed to be part of a gang called the Dre-Boys and had been charged for the alleged murder of Gerald Arumugan in 2008, SowetanLIVE reported.

Kalicharan was also a person of interest in a case being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

South Africans question why the 9-year-old girl had to suffer for her dad's alleged sins

Here's what citizens are saying:

Enhle Mbali Mthethwa mourned:

"Poor baby, may her innocent soul rest in peace."

Clayton Simba Sibanda grieved:

"My heart goes out to the little girl who had nothing to do with it."

Phala Kgalemone complained:

"Sad part is the family paid the price with their lives for being involved in such an activity."

Elesi-leigh Pootie Azumah commented:

"Durban is officially a mafia state."

Ulindy Harper added:

"Sad for the little girl... The innocent always suffer."

Morape Sekgobela said:

"That's what Durban it's all about, always killing. But why an innocent child?"

