The Durban police have found the body of Luyanda Cele, who went missing on Friday, 17 March

Cele's body was found a day after she disappeared and the heartbroken family was notified of her murder on Monday, 20 March

South Africans want the police to use all resources to find the person responsible for the 24-year-old's murder

DURBAN - The story of missing 24-year-old Luyanda Cele has come to a tragic end. The eThekwini Municipality intern's body was found after disappearing on Friday, 17 March.

24-year-old Luyanda Cele went missing after leaving work at the eThekwini Municipality on Friday, 17 March. Image: @FridaHartleyshe

Source: Twitter

Luyanda Cele was last seen going out for drinks

The young University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate left work on Friday afternoon and told her family she was going out for drinks.

Cele's colleagues also confirmed that she left the workplace and stated that she was meeting someone socially.

A missing person poster was shared on the Durban Metropolitan Police Facebook page, which stated that the identity of the person Cele was meeting was unknown.

Durban police called the family on Monday, 20 March, to inform them that Cele's body had been found near Durban’s popular Metro Lodge in South Beach a day after she had gone missing.

The family was also informed that the young woman's body was mutilated by her assailant.

Luyanda Cele's family struggling to come to terms with her murder

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Cele's sister, Sithabile Cele, stated that the family was having difficulty coming to terms with her death. Cele's mother has been unable to speak after discovering what happened to her daughter.

Sithabile added that the family is very heartbroken and hopes the police will make an arrest soon.

A case of murder is currently being investigated by the Point Police Station in Durban.

South Africans want justice for Luyanda Cele

@elll_commader said:

"The entire police force and the army were busy collecting tires so to protect CR's face. The real crime is swept under the rug as normal business."

@MaphefoMGD said:

"Crime in SA is so scary, but KZN scares the hell out of me."

@StrAightMARVIN said:

"Bheki Cele would rather arrest tyres than criminals, that’s why they have free reign."

@majozi831 said

"South Africa has become a very dangerous place to live in, especially for our WOMEN..."

@ladistardust said:

"Heartbreaking. It’s still open season on the women of this country. When are the authorities going to wake up?"

@ThisIsMduh said:

"SAPS just needs at least six big, powerful drones to patrol Durban CBD. Crime level would decrease drastically. May the perpetrators be found soon."

@MC_Masoga said:

"Where is the might of law enforcement we saw at #EFFNationalShutdown when we needed it most?"

