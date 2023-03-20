Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's neighbours have spoken out in the aftermath of the attempted bombing of Dlamini's home

Julia Motlahamme said she and her frightened children have struggled to sleep since the blast shattered her house window's at 4am on Monday, 20 March

Dlamini has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters of attacking his home for speaking out against the party's national shutdown

SOWETO - A neighbour of Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini has broken their silence on the terrifying Monday morning explosion that shook the neighbourhood.

Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini's neighbour says her family has been unable to sleep since the bombs went off at Dlamini's house. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Julia Motlhamme said her family was struggling to settle down after two explosives were set off, shattering the windows in her children's room. The woman said the family has not slept since around 4am.

Motlhamme detailed her experience of the ordeal, saying that soon after she heard the blast, her frightened children rushed into her room to seek refuge, SowetanLIVE reported.

The family sought safety by sitting in the passage before going outside to inspect the damage and found that several of the house's windows had been shattered.

Nhlanhla Lux accuses EFF of bombing his house in Pimville Soweto

Dlamini has accused the Economic Freedom fighters of planting the bombs outside his home as retaliation to his criticism of the national shutdown. However, Motlhamme said it wasn't clear if the Soweto Parliament leader was the intended target.

Dlamini said:

“I can’t think of anyone else because I don’t have enemies. It is probably more reasonable for me to conclude the EFF did this.”

Dlamini was not at his residence when the incident happened but claimed eight of his family members were in the house and allegedly could have died, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans are divided by the attempted bombing of Nhlanhla Lux house

@MarumoMashigo commented:

"Police must treat this with urgency. Residents' lives are in danger. Safety precautions are very important."

Calvin Mphatampi said:

"The guy has been pouring fuel on the fire and expects not to get burned."

@ThebeMontse complained:

'It’s heartbreaking the reaction young people who are trying to build the country get from our very own."

Vululami Mahlawuli claimed:

"He bombed himself, he is known to possess explosives."

Letlhogonolo Mose asked:

"So if Sello one day becomes President of S.A., he will intimidate and possibly even kill those that criticize or disagree with him?"

National shutdown: EFF protest picks up momentum across the country with some businesses closing shop

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national shutdown has picked up momentum despite the increase in police presence nationwide.

EFF members have started gathering nationwide to embark on the national shutdown at various meet-up points.

The party shared various clips of the mobilisation across the country. In Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, some businesses have closed their doors, and in Cape Town, Western Cape, masses of people have taken to the streets.

