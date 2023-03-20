A SABC News crew was allegedly attacked by protestors during the early hours of Monday morning, 20 March

One member of the crew had to be hospitalised with injuries following the alleged occurrence in Nyanga

Reacting to the news, many social media users believe the alleged attack was not related to the shutdown

WESTERN CAPE - A news crew covering a protest was allegedly attacked by protestors on Monday, 20 March, in Nyanga.

A SABC News crew was allegedly attacked by protestors in the Western Cape. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Two men allegedly approached the crew’s vehicle and threw an object at its front. A SABC crew member was seated in the front of the vehicle and was struck on his head with the object.

The victim has since been hospitalised. Describing the traumatic experience, the SABC’s Atule Joka said they were taking pictures of a roadblock when they heard a loud sound.

The journalist said after the attack, she tried speaking to her colleague but noticed he was struggling to walk and appeared to be drowsy.

Meanwhile, Cape Town’s safety and security Mayoral Committee Member JP Smith told TimesLIVE, that a small group of protesters gathered on the road where the attack occurred. He said members of SAPS and metro police held the line and pushed the protesters back into Nyanga.

Smith also said that in the Mowbray area, police fired teargas to disperse a group of protesters. He added that protesters also attempted to destroy buses with petrol bombs, but the flames were extinguished.

Citizens say news crew attack is unrelated to shutdown

Lusindiso Njokweni said:

“This is not related to the shutdown at all, anyone who stays in Cape Town and has a car will tell you that place is a no-go area, especially at night. Those attacks are happening every day there and police do know about that.”

Sophy Otarel Mongake posted:

“Those types of attacks happen at night. They smash windows and steal; I don't think it's connected to the shutdown.”

Kholo Paul Maake wrote:

“Obviously, there's gonna be people who take advantage of this shutdown, there can be people who do crimes then disguise themselves with red overalls then yall will think it's the EFF.”

Jane van Wyk commented:

“Nothing to do with the protest...we are all familiar with these "skollies" trying to rob people!”

James TheHandyman added:

“In every protest, there are always criminal elements who are not part of the protests but just want to use that opportunity to commit a crime. It is very normal.”

