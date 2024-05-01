Who is the Zoro live-action actor? Meet Mackenyu Maeda

Mackenyu Maeda is an American-born Japanese actor best known for starring in the Chihayafuru live-action trilogy. He has also appeared in many other adaptations of popular manga series, including One Piece, Tokyo Ghoul S and Knights of the Zodiac. Due to Maeda’s popularity, many are curious about who he is when the cameras are not rolling. This article uncovers exciting details about his personal and professional life.

Maeda debuted in 2005 at 9 and has since raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. But how much do you know about the star and his journey to the top?

Mackenyu Maeda’s profile summary

Full name Mackenyu Maeda Other names Mackenyu Arata, Mackenyu Chiba, J.J Mackenyu Gender Male Date of birth 16 November 1996 Age 27 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan Nationality Japanese-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Alma mater Beverly Hills High School Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 74 kg (163 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Parents Tamami and Sonny Chiba Siblings Juri Manase and Gordon Maeda Profession Actor Years active 2005-present Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Mackenyu Maeda?

Mackenyu Maeda (aged 27 as of 2024) was born on 16 November 1996 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Regarding his education, Maeda attended Beverly Hills High School in their Advanced Placement Program after he completed primary school.

Mackenyu Maeda’s parents

Maeda is the son of Japanese parents, Tamami and the late movie star Sonny Chiba. The duo exchanged nuptials in 1996 despite their 28-year age difference.

However, they divorced in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. Mackenyu Maeda’s siblings, Gordon and Juri Manase, are both on-screen stars. Manase was born from Sonny’s first marriage to actress Yōko Nogiwa.

What happened to Sonny Chiba?

In early August 2021, Chiba fell ill with the COVID-19 Delta variant. Initially, he was treated at home but was later hospitalized on 8 August when he developed pneumonia. Sadly, Sonny dies on 1 August 2021 at the age of 82. His body was cremated on 20 August 2021.

Is Mackenyu Maeda married?

In a world where celebrities often become living tabloid fodder, Arata has mastered the art of keeping details about his love life away from the internet’s prying eyes. However, in January 2023, he and his brother Gordon announced their marriage to non-celebrity women.

As reported on Yahoo News, Mackenyu released this bombshell during his late father’s birthday anniversary, saying:

At this time, I, Arata Mackenyu, would like to announce that I have gotten married. From now on, we will continue to support each other while spending precious time together. I will devote myself to delivering dreams and inspiration to more and more people. It would make me happy if you would watch over us warmly.

Nonetheless, the identity of Mackenyu’s wife remains a mystery. He has been romantically linked with various women, including singer and actress Sakurako Ohara, former AKB48 member Haruka Shimazaki, Sae Murase and former actress Erika Sawajiri.

Did Mackenyu have a child?

According to reports, the actor and his wife welcomed their first child at the end of July 2023. However, there are no official reports to substantiate these claims.

Mackenyu Maeda’s career

Mackenyu launched his acting career in high school, appearing in the films Team Astro (2005) and Oyaji (2007). In 2015, he landed his first feature film lead role in Take a Chance and later appeared in the short film Tadaima.

Maeda first gained public recognition after he portrayed Wataya Arata in the Chihayafuru trilogy (2016). The role earned him the 40th Annual Japan Academy Newcomer of the Year Award in 2017.

In 2023, Arata was cast as Roronoa Zoro in the Netflix live-action series adaptation of One Piece and as the lead, Seiya, in the feature film Knights of the Zodiac. Here are some of Mackenyu Maeda’s movies and TV shows:

Film Role Year Kamen Rider Drive Surprise Future 2015 Yume wo Ataeru Masaaki 2015 Bittersweet Atsushi Babazono 2016 Brass Dreams Ren Kitora 2016 Tomorrow, I’ll surely Love You Again Shouta 2016 Let’s Go, Jets! Kōsuke Yamashita 2017 Fugitive Boys Ichihashi Tetsuto 2017 Impossibility Defense Asao Momose 2018 Over Drive Naozumi Hiyama 2018 Two Homelands Yu Amada 2019 Our Dearest Sakura Aoi Kijima 2019 The Master Plan Makoto 2021 Ichikei's Crow The Criminal Court Judges 2021 Fullmetal Alchemist Scar 2022 Knights of the Zodiac Pegasus Seiya 2023

Brand endorsements

In 2018, the actor became the brand ambassador for Japanese men’s clothing line GATSBY. He appeared in the TV commercial GATSBY Cop alongside renowned actor Yuya Yagira.

What is Mackenyu Maeda’s net worth?

According to various sources, Arata's alleged net worth is $5 million. He amassed this wealth from his successful 19-year-old acting career.

Despite being the son of a renowned actor and martial artist, Mackenyu Maeda has worked tirelessly to build his brand. He inspires budding actors looking to create their names in the ever-evolving entertainment industry.

