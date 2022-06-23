Who is William Bumpus? Age, children, spouse, education, profiles, net worth

William Bumpus is an accomplished American lawyer and attorney. His fame was propelled by his marriage to Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey's best friend, and CBS anchor. Questions about Gayle's romantic life have always resulted in his name being mentioned. Therefore, these details about William Bumpus' biography unpack unknown information about his life, what he does and where he is.

After the divorce, William Bumpus made headlines in 2016 when he publicly apologized to Gayle King. The gesture drew attention to their marriage, his life before the divorce, and questions about his current relationship. Even though he maintains a very private profile, we managed to compile details about him.

William Bumpus' profile summary

Full name William Bumpus Year of birth 1954 1954 Age 68 as of 2022 Place of birth Greenwich, South East London, England Hometown London, England Nationality British and American Ethnicity Mixed Height in cm 185 cm Height in feet 6'1" Weight in pounds 187 lbs Weight in kg 85 kg Vital statistics 42-32-37 Biceps size 16ins Shoe size 12 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Attorney and Assistant Attorney General Education Central Connecticut University, Yale University Marital status Divorced Spouse Gayle King (D. 1993) Children 3

Who is William Bumpus?

William G Bumpus was born in 1954 in Greenwich, South East London, England. He was born to British parents, and currently, William Bumpus' age is sixty-eight years old.

William Bumpus' education

William was raised by his parents in his hometown in London. Upon matriculation, he relocated to the United States of America and settled in Connecticut. Bumpus enrolled at Central Connecticut State University. He later transitioned to the Yale Law School in New Haven, Connecticut, for his law degree.

Professional career

William began his professional career as the assistant attorney general of Connecticut in 1980, immediately after his graduation. He served the position for one year before landing another opportunity as a civil attorney. However, he joined the government once again as Connecticut Assistant Attorney Criminal Prosecutor.

His consistency and hard work earned him a promotion to work as an attorney in charge of representing DCF in cases such as Children Abuse and Neglect. He still works there and specializes in the Termination of Parental Rights.

William Bumpus' spouse

William was thrust into fame because of his relationship and marriage to Gayle King, the renowned journalist. They started dating in 1981 and eventually solemnized their union in a private ceremony in 1982.

Was Gayle King married?

After eight years of marriage, Gayle filed for divorce, citing his infidelity informed the decision. They finalized their divorce in 1993.

Gayle revealed that her marriage ended because she caught William in bed with another woman. During an episode of her past XM Satellite radio show with Will Smith in 2006, Gayle opened up about her marriage. She said,

I was married to a cheater. I went to marital counselling. I have been divorced since 1993, so I am all healed and everything. I have worked it out. I am not bitter. I am OK. I am really OK.

Public apology

In 2016, William made a public apology saying,

I have been haunted by this life-altering choice. Though I have dealt with this privately, I publicly apologize for the major transgression that dramatically changed all of our lives. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Gayle and how she handled herself with grace. Despite the situation, she kept our children, as well as my relationship and involvement with them, as a clear priority.

He went to state,

I continue to be a work in progress and have spent the last 26 years striving to be a better man and father. I applaud Gayle's continued phenomenal success and friendship!

Gayle had joked about the incident while filling in a questionnaire. She had been asked about the person she detested the most. She answered the question by saying,

I am not a huge fan of the woman who I caught naked with my now ex-husband on 24th June 1990, at 9:16 p.m., but I do not remember the details,

William Bumpus' new wife

After the divorce, William moved to date Jane Neu. Gayle, on the other hand, is single. However, Gayle was initially linked to Cory Booker, a politician. They were spotted together at several state dinners together. However, the duo never confirmed the relationship.

William and Gayle’s children

Does Gayle King have a child? Gayle King and William Bumpus' marriage gave rise to two children, a daughter named Kirby Bumpus and a son named William Bumpus Jr. Gayle's best friend, Oprah Winfrey is the children's godmother.

Kirby is currently married to Virgil. They tied the knot in December 2020. They have a son, Luca, who is Gayle King and William Bumpus' grandson.

What does Kirby Bumpus do for a living?

Kirby is an alumnus of Stanford University. She graduated with a BA degree in Human Biology and Psychology in 2008. William Bumpus Jr, on the other hand, went to Duke University and graduated in 2009. He worked at the US Department of Health and Human Service but later joined the Head of Social Impact Inclusion at Sweetgreen. He is also in the entertainment industry.

William Bumpus' net worth

William is an established practising attorney. So far, he has had a successful career in the past four decades. His net worth is estimated at approximately $1 million.

What is Gayle King's salary?

Gayle King's salary is one of the most coveted as an accomplished media personality. In 2019, she renegotiated her annual salary to a whopping $11 million.

Are Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey close friends?

Gayle is famous for being close friends with Oprah Winfrey. She is also an author and broadcast journalist for CBS Network. In an August of O, The Oprah Magazine, Oprah and Gayle opened up about their friendship, saying,

Something about this relationship feels otherworldly to me like it was designed by a power and a hand greater than my own, whatever this friendship is, it has been a very fun ride, and we have taken it together.

The two became close friends after meeting in 1976 while employed at Baltimore's WJZ station.

Gayle said,

We became friends that first night because, for the first time, I met somebody who I felt was like me.

Even though William Bumpus and Gayle King's marriage did not work out, the two seem happy chasing their dreams. Gayle has made significant milestones in her career, although she chose to keep her romantic life away from the media.

