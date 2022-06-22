Full details and bio of Daniel Gallego Arámbula, Luis Miguel's son

Have you ever stopped to ask how celebrity status affects kids? What are the odds that their lives will not be under the lens? If not, how do they maintain their sanity despite the attention they receive? Daniel Gallego Arámbula's, Luis Miguel's son, is in the same predicament. His biography highlights how is life as a celebrity child.

Daniel Gallego Arámbula is a Mexican celebrity child. He was born to a renowned artist and actress. Therefore, he drew public attention right after his birth. Even though his parents chose different paths and his mother kept him away from the limelight, his biography unpacks his life and more.

Daniel Gallego Arámbula's profiles and biography

Full name Daniel Gallego Arámbula Nickname Daniel Birthdate 18th December 2008 Birthday 18th December Age 13 years old as of June 2022 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Chihuahua City, Mexico Currently residence Chihuahua City, Mexico Ethnicity Mixed (Spanish Italian descent) Nationality Mexican Education High School Marital status Single Children None Father Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri Mother Aracely Arámbula Jacques Brother Miguel Gallego Arámbula Sister Michelle Salas Profession Celebrity Kid Hair colour Light Brown Eye colour Light Brown

Daniel Gallego Arámbula's age

When was Daniel Gallego Arámbula born? Daniel Gallego Arámbula was born on 18th December 2008 in Chihuahua City, Mexico as a bubby child. Unfortunately, one year after his birth, his parents decided to end their relationship. As of June 2022, Daniel is thirteen years old.

Daniel Gallego Arámbula's parents

Are Daniel Gallego Arámbula and Miguel Gallego Arámbula related? Yes, they are brothers. Daniel Gallego and his brother Miguel Gallego were raised by their mother, Aracely Arámbula Jacques.

Aracely is a Mexican actress and is cautious about her children's privacy. Therefore, she does share much about her children and their upbringing.

Aracely Arámbula Jacques

Aracely Arámbula Jacques is a Mexican actress, singer, model, TV personality and entrepreneur. Aracely was Born in Chihuahua City, Mexico, in March 1975. Just like Daniel Gallego's father, she was thrust into the world of fame at the tender age of thirteen. She participated in beauty pageants, and in 1996, she won for El Rostro de El Heraldo de México. Winning the crown officially ignited her career.

Every once in a blue moon, she posts Daniel Gallego's photos on her social media platforms. For instance, she posted a short video of her son singing stories. Therefore, it is safe to say he enjoys singing and might follow in his father's footsteps.

Luis Miguel

Daniel Gallego Arámbula's father, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is a Spanish and Italian singer. He is often referred to as El Sol de México (The Sun of Mexico). He has sung in several genres: ballads, pop, tangos, boleros, jazz, mariachi and big band. Miguel is also famous for being the only Latin singer of his generation to not cross over to the Anglo market during the Latin Explosion in the 1990s.

Luis Miguel was born on 18th April 1970 to Luis Gallego Sánchez, a songwriter and guitarist, and Marcela Basteri, an Italian actress. He was thrust to fame at a tender age; hence, he had a complicated childhood. He had a complex relationship with his father, who was his manager. His woes heightened when his mother disappeared without a trace in 1986. His father died in 1992 in Barcelona.

Luis Miguel continued to be the best-selling Latin artist in the 1990s despite his decision to continue recording in Spanish. He has sold more than 60 million worldwide, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists.

Luis is the father of three. His eldest, Michelle Salas, was born in 1989 from his relationship with Stephanie Salas. Miguel is his second child, and Daniel, born on 18th December 2008, is his third. After separating from Aracely Arámbula, he has dated numerous women, and the Latin media has covered his relationships.

Michelle Salas

Michelle Salas is Daniel Gallego's half-sister. She was born to Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas on 13th June 1989 in Mexico. Therefore, as of June 2022, she is thirty-three years old.

Michelle Salas is an accomplished model, fashion designer and social media influencer. She has walked the runway for luxurious brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Caroline Herrera and Dolce and Gabbana. She has also worked in commercials for brands like Michael Kors, Pantene, and Pronovias, to mention a few.

Michelle is also an active blogger. She also runs her online-based women's clothing store called Brand Milea.

Daniel Gallego Arámbula's educational Background

Miguel is thirteen years old and is currently pursuing his high school education in Mexico. Unfortunately, his family chooses to keep that part of his life private and does not disclose much about his education.

Daniel Gallego Arámbula's net worth

Gallego is relatively young to engage in any income-generating activities. However, his parents have stable careers that accord him a decent lifestyle.

Does Daniel Arámbula have a social media account?

Daniel is still underage. Therefore, he is not on social media. His mother has been cautious about posting her children on social media, considering how chaotic the space can be.

These details about Daniel Gallego Arámbula's biography reveal unknown details about his life. As a celebrity child, he draws so much attention from the public. However, his mother has been protective of him.

