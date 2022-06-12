Who is Ana Leza? Age, spouse, parents, movies, height, profiles, net worth

Ana Leza is a Spanish actress who came into the limelight after marrying Antonio Banderas, one of the best Spanish actors. Banderas studied acting at the School of Dramatic Art in Málaga and debuted at a small theatre in Málaga. Nevertheless, despite their early whirlwind romance and staunch support for each other, their marriage did not last long.

Spanish actress Ana Leza and Antonio Banderas at the 64th Annual Academy Awards, held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Ana Leza is the child of the famous actress Ana Arana Leza. She had an early exposure to the entertainment industry and developed an interest in it. Although details about her childhood are not available, she made a significant proceed after her divorce from the veteran actor Antonio Banderas.

Ana Leza's profile summary and bio

Full name Ana Arana Leza Gender Female Date of birth 1st January 1962 Age 60 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Sexuality Straight Ana Leza's height in feet 5' 4" Height in centimeters 162cm Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 65 kg Eye colour Dark brown Spouse Dharma Villareal (2000-till date) Ex-spouse Antonio Banderas (1987-1996) Children 2 Profession Actress Net worth $100,000

Background information

The Spanish actress was born on 1st January 1962, meaning that Ana Leza's age is 60 years. She was born in Madrid as Ana Arana Leza. Her mother, Conchita Leza Nunez, is an actress who has spent her entire life in the entertainment world. She has appeared in several films, including Foul Play, Outrage, and Hospital Central. On the other hand, her father's identity is unknown.

Ana Leza has always been fascinated by movies and live performances. She did, however, appear in only a few films. So far, she has not shared anything about her academic background.

Career

Ana Leza was a model and actress. She first appeared in La Mujer de Tu Vida television show in 1990 and has gone on to feature a few others. A list of Ana Leza's movies and television shows include the following:

Actor Antonio Banderas and Ana Leza attend The Mambo Kings' Westwood Premiere at the Mann Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Philadelphia

Of Love and Shadows

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Madonna: Truth or Dare

Lorca, muerte de un poeta

El placer de matar

Teresa de Jesús

Cómo conseguir un papel en Hollywood

Sublet

La reina anónima

Fragmentos de interior

Hay que zurrar a los pobres

I premios Goya

Who is Antonio Banderas's first wife?

Ana Leza is Antonio Banderas's first wife. She was Banderas' private English tutor and translator before they developed emotional feelings for each other. Eventually, they dated for six months before they tied the knot at the Church of San Nicolas in Madrid.

But, unfortunately, the marriage could not stand the test of time. The couple reportedly chose to split up in 1996 because Antonio became busy with his work and did not have enough time for his wife.

Is Antonio Banderas married?

After divorcing Ana, he remarried American actress Melanie Griffith in 1996 and had a daughter, Stella del Carmen Banderas.

But, unfortunately, the union still ended in a divorce. Both published that their divorce was loving and friendly, which they have stayed with over the years.

Who is Antonio Banderas's current wife?

Rumours of Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel being married began circulating in the air when Nicole added the surname of the Spanish actor to her Instagram profile. As of now, the couple has not made any official comment on it. But then, they often post pictures of themselves having fun.

While being interviewed, the Hollywood star once credited Nicole for saving his life when he suffered a heart attack in 2016. In his words, he said:

She got a headache the night before my heart attack, she went to buy some painkillers. The pharmacy was closed, she went to the supermarket, bought some water… She took a big box of aspirin, 500 milligrams, when she was going to pay, the cashier said, ‘You dropped something’… It was the aspirin.

How rich is Antonio Banderas?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Antonio Banderas's net worth is $50 million. Besides being a famous Hollywood star, he does fine in the business world. He owns half of a winery in Burgos, Spain, known as Anta Banderas.

Antonio Banderas and Ana Leza during Interview With A Vampire at Manns Village Theater in Westwood, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

At the same time, he has a perfume industry and works with Puig, a fragrance and beauty company Puig. In addition, Antonio recently bought a $3.3m five-bedroom home with his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, in Cobham.

Ana Leza's current spouse

Ana Leza's spouse currently is Dharma Villareal. Four years after her divorce from Antonio Banderas, they married in Santa Barbara, California, on 6th November 2000. Dharma works as an editor and documentarian for Xerox. He was also married to Melanie Griffith before filing for divorce in London on 14th May 1996.

So far, Dharma and Ana's union has been blessed with two daughters: Clara Maria and Sofia Macarena.

Ana Leza's net worth

Her current net worth is alleged to be $100,000. After the divorce was finalised with her ex-husband, she reportedly got their Madrid home of close to $4 million and an alimony of €12,000 ($14,100.60) monthly for three and a half years.

Ana Leza seems to have moved past the challenges with her first marriage to Antonio Banderas. Although she still keeps some information about herself away from the media, her marriage to her new and current husband, which is over 20 years, indicates that she enjoys her new home.

