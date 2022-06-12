Who is Shamicka Gibbs? Age, husband, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Who is Shamicka Gibbs? She is an entrepreneur, television personality, chef, model and fashion designer from the United States. She gained public attention for being the wife of the famous American actor and comedian, Martin Lawrence. She is also recognized for her appearances on the VH1’s reality show Hollywood Exes.

Shamicka Gibbs attends the 16th Annual First Ladies High Tea at Westin Los Angeles Airport on October 12, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Shamicka Gibbs is an established and popular entrepreneur. She runs an event business called Cooking and Conversing. She is also the owner of 10 branches of Massage Envy SPA in the United States. Sadly, she was diagnosed with Lupus and Celiac disease in 2011. Read on for more about her!

Shamicka Gibbs' profile summary and bio

Full name Shamicka Gibbs Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 1975 Age 46 years (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Antwuan Hill Ex-husband Martin Lawrence Children 2 Education Leuzinger High School, Rubidoux High School Profession Television personality, entrepreneur, chef, fashion designer Net worth $5 million Shamicka Gibbs' Instagram @shamicka_lawrence

Where is Shamicka Gibbs from?

The television personality was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. Her father is Ronnie, and her mother is Susan Gloria. Unfortunately, her father is deceased. She was raised alongside her siblings Gigi and Donnel. Additionally, she is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Concerning her educational background, the reality television star attended Rubidoux High School in Riverside, California from 1989 to 1991. While there, she participated in a couple of sports like basketball and track. She was also a member of the school choir. Later, she graduated from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California in 1993.

How old is Shamicka Gibbs?

Shamicka Gibbs is an American entrepreneur, television personality, chef, model and fashion designer. Photo: @shamicka_lawrence on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American entrepreneur was born on 11 November 1975. Therefore, as of June 2022, Shamicka Gibbs' age is 46 years, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Shamicka is a prominent entrepreneur, television personality, model and chef from the United States. She is the founder of the SS Lawrence Collection LLC. In addition, she has been the owner of F8th Unit LLC, an entertainment, management, and production company, since November 2012.

She is also the founder of the Massage Envy SPA in the greater Los Angeles Area since 2018. The business has ten branches in the United States, including Sherman Oaks, Westlake Village, Valencia, Oxnard, Palmdale and Thousand Oaks.

Since starting her career as a chef, she has founded a couple of spices companies, including Don't Hurt Cha' Tongue Baby and Micka's Pantry.

Shamicka Gibbs' movies and TV shows

The television personality has not been cast in any official movies. However, according to her IMDb profile, she has made appearances in various reality TV shows, such as:

Hollywood Today (2013)

(2013) Bethenny (2013)

(2013) Reality Relapse (2014)

(2014) Unsung (2017)

(2017) Hollywood Exes (2013-2020)

What is Shamicka Gibbs’ net worth?

Shamicka Gibbs and singer Kenny Lattimore attend the Soul Train Awards 2013 at the Orleans Arena on November 8, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Leon Bennett/BET

Source: Getty Images

Shamicka is an extremely talented businesswoman. Over the years, she has established multiple businesses, which have earned her a considerable amount of wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $5 million.

Who is Shamicka Gibbs' husband?

She is currently not married. However, she was previously married to Martin Lawrence, one of the richest comedians and actors in the US. The two started dating in 1997 and got married on 10 July 2010 after dating for 15 years. However, the couple separated in April 2012 after being married for only two years.

So, is Martin Lawrence still married? The famous Hollywood actor is currently dating his long-time girlfriend, Roberta Moradfar. The lovebirds got engaged on 31 March 2017.

Who is married to Martin Lawrence's ex-wife?

Is Martin Lawrence still married? No. Martin’s ex-wife is presently dating Antwuan Hill, famously known as Ace. They regularly share photos of each other on their respective social media pages.

Shamicka Gibbs' boyfriend is a businessperson, author and motivational speaker; he is the owner of Ace Elite Services.

Shamicka Gibbs' children

She and her ex-husband share two daughters, Iyanna Faith, born on 9 November 2000, and Amara Trinity, born on 20 August 2002. Her ex-husband also has another daughter named Jasmine Page from his previous relationship with Patricia Southall.

What is Shamicka Gibbs' height?

Sheree Fletcher and Shamicka Gibbs attend the Soul Train Awards 2013 at the Orleans Arena on November 8, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Leon Bennett/BET

Source: Getty Images

He stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 130 pounds (59 kilograms). She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

What is Martin Lawrence's medical condition?

The American actor has been suffering from acute hyperthermia. In 1999, Martin slipped into a three-day coma after collapsing from heat exhaustion while jogging. In July 1995, while on the set filming A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, he was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Shamicka Gibbs is a multi-talented American entrepreneur, television personality, chef, and fashion designer. She is well known as the ex-wife of actor Martin Lawrence. She has also appeared on numerous TV shows since 2013.

READ ALSO: Who is Joseline Hernandez? Age, children, husband, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently shared an interesting article about Joseline Hernandez. She is a reality television personality, rapper and actress from Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The reality TV star, also famous as The Puerto Rican Princess, has appeared in various television series, including Star and The Real, Known For Insecure, and Love & Hip Hop: Miami. She has also released numerous dancehall and reggae singles.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News