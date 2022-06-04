Celebrities often have to deal with the close observation by the media, which means they usually do not get to lead their everyday lives in private. Fans and the general public try to get as much information as possible about them, and those closely related to them become famous by association. This has been the case for Nicole Mitchell Murphy, known as Eddie Murphy's ex-wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The former model attends ABC's 30th Anniversary Talk Of The Town Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Who is Nicole Mitchell? She is an American actress, businesswoman and former model. She came to the limelight after her marriage to comedian and actor Eddie Murphy.

Nicole Mitchell Murphy's profiles

Full name Nicole Mitchell Murphy Gender Female Date of birth 5th of January, 1968 Place of birth Sacramento, California, United States Nicole Mitchell Murphy's age 54 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimetres) Weight 62 kilograms Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Mother Ellen Mitchel Father Eddie T. Mitchell Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Divorced Spouse Eddie Murphy (1993-2006) Nicole Mitchell Murphy's children Bella, Bria, Miles Mitchell, Shayne Audra, and Zola Ivy Occupation Actress, businesswoman and former model Networth $10 million Social media account Instagram Twitter

Nicole Mitchell Murphy's biography

How old is Nicole Mitchell Murphy? She was born on the 5th of January, 1968. Currently, she is 54 years old, and her star sign is Capricorn.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

What nationality is Nicole Murphy?

She was born in Sacramento, California, United States, making her nationality American by birth. She is of mixed race as her father, Eddie T. Mitchell, was African American and her mother, Ellen Mitchell is white. Unfortunately, Eddie Mitchel passed away on the 24th of October, 2012.

Career

The model at the 28th Annual Talk Of The Town Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 18, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Nicole became a star in the 1980s when she worked as a model. She also uses her social media accounts, especially Instagram, to promote various brands.

Y-Foy

She is also the founder and CEO of Y-Foy, whose main products are skin care oils and creams, including skin cleansers and hydration creams. The firm also produces workout nutrition such as proteins and energy boosters.

Nicole Mitchell Murphy's TV shows

The gorgeous model has appeared in several reality series. They include:

Hollywood exes (2012-2014)

Global Beauty Masters (2014- present)

Hollywood Exes: Reunited (2020- present)

Who is Nicole Mitchell Murphy's spouse?

Nicole was married to American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and singer Eddie Murphy. The pair met in 1988 at the NAACP Image Awards, where Eddie was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a motion picture for his work in Coming to America.

They got married five years later in 1993 in the Grand Ballroom of New York City's Plaza Hotel. However, the pair divorced in 2006. They have five children, namely Bella, Bria, Miles Mitchell, Shayne Audra, and Zola Ivy.

How many wives does Eddie Murphy have?

The renowned model at the Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennet

Source: Getty Images

The renowned actor has been married once to Nicole. But how many baby mamas does Eddie Murphy have? Eddie has ten children with five women. Paulette McNeely (his then-girlfriend) is the mother of his first child: Eric Murphy. His second child, Christian, 30, who he shares with Tamara Hood.

He also shares a 13-year-old daughter named Angel Iris Murphy with former Spice Girls band member and TV personality Melanie "Mel B." Brown. His youngest children, welcomed with fiancé Paige Butcher, are son Max Charles Murphy (named after his late uncle, Eddie's brother Charlie Murphy) and daughter Izzy Murphy.

Physical stats

While she may have retired from modelling professionally, she remains a great body figure. She stands at 5 feet and 10 inches or 178 centimetres, and weighs 62 kilograms. Her hair colour is black, and her eyes are hazel.

How much is Nicole Mitchell Murphy's net worth?

The famous model has made a fortune in her various careers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth $10 million.

Nicole Mitchell Murphy is now more focused on her family as well as her business. She has maintained a low profile.

READ ALSO: Who is Jean Muggli? Age, children, husband, arrest, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Jean Miggli. She is best known as Michael Strahan's ex-wife. Michael Strahan is a former American football player and television personality.

Jean worked as a cosmetic store manager in Manhattan before marrying the NFL quarterback. Unfortunately, after seven years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. So what else is known about her?

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News