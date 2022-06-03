Who is Karen McCollum? Age, children, husband, career, what happened to her?

Being married to a celebrity exposes one to fame, and you cannot evade the public eye. The case is no different for Karen McCollum. Who is she? Karen became famous following her marriage to his ex-husband Scottie Pippen, a legendary former basketball player. Besides, she is also a celebrated musician and entrepreneur. So what is she doing now? What happened to her? Find out more here!

How old is Scottie Pippen's wife? She is currently the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. The well-known American musician, famous personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer was born between 1967 and 1972. Her exact date of birth is not public. Therefore, Karen McCollum's age is between 50 – 55 years. This article has info concerning her career, background info, marriage to a celebrity, etc.

Profile and bio

Real Name Karen Mccollum Age Between 50 to 55 (As of 2022) Profession Musician and Entrepreneur Known as The ex-wife of Scottie Pippen Place of birth Malvern, Arkansas, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Education Graduation Alma mater Malvern High School Height 5 ft 8 inch Weight 58 kg Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Black Body measurements 34-28-40 inches Bra Cup size 34 C Shoe Size 5.5 (US) Sexuality Straight Ethnicity Mixed (African Descent) Religion Christian Zodiac Sign Virgo Gender Female Ex-husband Scottie Pippen Net worth $3-$5 million

Early life

Karen was born and brought up in Malvern, Arkansas, United States. She holds an American nationality and is of black ethnicity. Her zodiac sign is Virgo, and she follows the Christian religion. Her current residence is in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is a woman well known in the United States as the ex-wife of a famous basketball player. She also appeared as a pianist on the second season of the CE show Dynasty. Unfortunately, there is no info about her parents, siblings, and educational background.

Karen McCollum's husband

Karen is known as the first wife of Scottie Pippen. Pippen is a celebrated American former basketball player, best known for his time with the Chicago Bulls. He was born on September 25, 1965, in Hamburg, Arkas. His passion for basketball started early, and he became part of the Bulls' legendary roster that won six NBA Championships.

Karen McCollum's children

Karen and Scottie married in 1988. They were blessed with a son named Antron. Unfortunately, their marriage did not last long, and they divorced in 1990. Scottie got married to Larsa Younan, a famous star of Real Housewives of Miami. Sadly, the son passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, aged 33 years.

Body measurements

Karen McCollum's height is about 5 feet 6 inches, and she weighs about 58 kg. Her hair colour is brown, and her eyes are hazel. Her body figure makes her look beautiful.

Karen McCollum's career

What does Scottie Pippen's wife do? Karen is a pianist and a famous singer in the United States. She has been in music professionally for the longest time and has had an opportunity to perform in several live programs and stages. She sings together with a group called 4Ground music.

Besides singing, she is also an established entrepreneur. Karen also hosts seminars where she gives motivational talks as part of her work.

Above is all that there is concerning Karen McCollum. She is a reserved person and thus not active on social media. She keeps her life private away from social media.

