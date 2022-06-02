Who is Zulay Henao? Age, children, partner, movies and TV shows, profiles, worth

Colombia has produced some of the world's most remarkable talents, from Shakira, Maluma, Sofia Vergara, to her sister Zulay Henao! Here is everything you should know about this beauty and why she is making Colombia proud.

Zulay Henao is a talented Colombian-American actress best known for If Loving You Is Wrong.

If you love drama shows, perhaps you have watched the entertaining TV show If Loving You Is Wrong. Besides the thrilling plot, actress Zulay Henao, better known as Esperanza, has also caught the eyes of fans of the show. So, who is she, and what is her story? Find out in this read as we explore her bio.

Profile summary and bio

Date of birth 29th May 1979 Place of birth Medellin, Colombia Zodiac sign Gemini Zulay Henao's age 43 years (in June 2022) Nationality American-Colombian Profession Actress and Producer Education New York Conservatory of the Arts Zulay Henao's children (1) Kennedy Cruz Partner Kevin Collony Height 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight 110 pounds (50 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Body measurements 32-24-34 Inches (Bust-Waist-Hip) Physique Slim Instagram zulay_henao Net worth $1 million

Who is Zulay Henao?

Zulay Henao is a talented actress and producer who has starred in notable projects over the years.

She is a Colombian-American actress best known for her role as Esperanza in the drama show If Loving You Is Wrong. But, besides this role, she has starred in many notable shows and films.

How old is Zulay?

She was born on 29th May 1979 in Medellin, Colombia and will be 43 years old in June 2022. However, her family moved to New Jersey when she was young. It is here that she attended high school.

Was Zulay Henao in the military?

Yes, she was. After graduating from high school, the beauty joined the U.S. Army and served for three years.

What is Zulay Henao's nationality?

Zulay Henao's nationality is Colombian-American. Her family relocated to America from Colombia when she was pretty young.

She is American-Colombian.

How much does Zulay Henao Weigh?

Zulay has a physique to die for, which perfectly blends with her height. So, how much does she weigh? She weighs 110 pounds (50 kg) and stands tall at 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m).

Career

After Henao completed serving in the military for three years, she joined the New York Conservatory of the Arts to study acting. After her graduation, she starred in two small films before making her debut in 2007 in an episode of Lifetime's Army Wives.

In the same year, the beauty appeared as a guest in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. A year later, she starred in the horror blockbuster Grizzly Park. Besides receiving a considerable fan base for her versatility as showcased in the film, the actress also met her best friend Julie Skon on set.

As time passed, Zulay was offered several acting roles, which further helped grow her acting career. Some of Zulay Henao's movies and TV Shows include:

Clearview

S. Darko

Feel the Noise

Takers

Racing for Time

Hostel: Part III

Zulay Henao's acting credits are many, including The Oath, If Loving You Is Wrong, Feel the Noise, Fear Itself, and Takers.

Fear Itself

The Magnificent Cooly-T

White space

Havana Heat

The Single Moms Club

Destined

The Unusuals

Boy Wonder

Illegal Tender

Meet the Blacks

Besides acting, Zulay Henao has also made a career as a producer.

Beyond White Space

Grand Isle

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2

Love Thy Neighbor

If Loving You Is Wrong

The Oath

Star

Stumptown

MacGyver

What is Zulay Henao's net worth?

Thanks to her many acting projects, the beauty has made stacks of cash. But, besides acting, she has made a fortune as a producer. Most of Zulay Henao's profiles reveal that her current net worth is $1 million.

Is Zulay Henao married?

Naturally, fans are always interested in knowing who their favourite celebrities are married to, engaged to, or dating. Henao is no exception. So, is she off the market, and if so, who is the lucky guy?

Zulay Henao's partner is Kevin Collony. However, since they have never announced a wedding, there have been many questions about if the two are married.

So, is Kevin Collony married? Is Henao his wife? It is hard to tell because there have been no wedding reports. But, if they have exchanged vows, the two have done an excellent job keeping their union low-key.

Does Zulay Henao have any kids?

Zulay Henao has one child with Kevin Collony, a girl name Kennedy Cruz.

Yes, she does. She welcomed her first child, a girl named Kennedy Cruz, in early June 2021 with her boo Kevin Collony.

Zulay Henao is one of the most talented Colombian actresses in Hollywood. Some of her popular acting credits include If Loving You Is Wrong, Takers, and The Single Moms Club. She is also a producer, and thanks to these income streams, her net worth stands at $1 million.

