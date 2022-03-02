Who is Manolo Gonzalez Vergara? Age, wife, height, career, profiles, net worth

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara is a Colombian actor, director, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. He was born into a celebrity family, meaning that he has always been in the spotlight his entire life. However, he is popularly known as the only son of Sofía Vergara. He has walked the red carpet with his mother several times, but not many people know much about him.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara attends the 2018 Latin American Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on October 25, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Sofia Vergara is not a new name in the world of entertainment. The Colombian beauty has graced the screens for many years. She is not only funny and extraordinarily talented, but she is also a mother to one grown-up son. How are Sofia Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez related? Sofia is his mother. However, many of her fans find it difficult to believe that she is his mother because of her age. Learn more about him in this biography.

Profile summary

Birth names: Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 16th September 1991

16th September 1991 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia Nationality: Colombian

Colombian Ethnicity: White

White Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5'11”

5'11” Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 75

75 Weight in kilograms: 165

165 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Joe Gonzalez

Joe Gonzalez Mother: Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara Step-father: Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello Siblings: None

None Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-girlfriends: Paulina Char (2017), Sofia Carson (2016)

Paulina Char (2017), Sofia Carson (2016) Profession: Actor, director, entrepreneur

Actor, director, entrepreneur Education: Emerson College

Emerson College Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Manolo Gonzalez Vergara’s Instagram: @manologonzalezvergara

@manologonzalezvergara Twitter: @manologvergara

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara’s bio

Actor Manolo and his mother, Sofia, arrive at the AT&T Hello Lab's "Guilty Party: History Of Lying" Season 2 Premiere at the ArcLight Hollywood on October 2, 2018. Photo: Amanda Edwards

The actor was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, into the family of Joe Gonzalez and Sofía Vergara. He is the only child in his family. Unfortunately, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's parents separated in 1993 when he was young.

How old was Sofia Vergara when she had her son? She gave birth to him at the age of 19 years. During the time, she was married to businessman Joe Gonzalez, her high school sweetheart.

In 2015, his mother remarried. Currently, she is the wife of Joe Manganiello. On the other hand, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's dad never remarried.

How old is Manolo Gonzalez Vergara?

At the time of writing, he is 30 years old. He was born on 16 September 1991, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Educational background

Regarding his education, he attended a local elementary school in his hometown. After graduating high school, he proceeded to Emerson College for his higher learning. In 2015, he earned a bachelor's degree in Film Production from the institution.

Career progress

What does Manolo Gonzalez Vergara do? Interestingly, Manolo took after his parents career wise. Professionally, he is an actor, film director, entrepreneur, and YouTuber. His journey in the entertainment scene began in 1997 when he appeared in the La sonrisa del pelícano TV series. Since then, he has also appeared in a few other movies and TV shows.

He is also a director on Waking Up and Post-Mortem. Is Manolo Gonzalez Vergara in Modern Family? In 2010, he was in the additional crew of Modern Family as production staff.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's movies and TV shows

Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara attends the premiere of Disney's "Dumbo" at El Capitan Theatre on March 11, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Below are all his acting credits since 2013. They include:

White Rabbit (2013) as Henry

(2013) as Henry Hot Pursuit (2015) as DJ

(2015) as DJ #ThisIsCollege (2016) as Alberto

(2016) as Alberto Destined to Ride (2018) as Max Elliot

(2018) as Max Elliot Shannon K: Give Me Your Hand (2018) as Cameo

(2018) as Cameo Guilty Party (2017-2018) as Preston / Simon

(2017-2018) as Preston / Simon Vandal (2019) as Jorgie Lobo

(2019) as Jorgie Lobo The Big Feed (TBA) as Viktor Varnay

As mentioned early, Manolo's dad is a successful entrepreneur. Like him, the actor is also a businessman. He is the founder of CANINI by Baguette. It is one of the leading retail stores for dogs’ clothes and accessories. Additionally, he is the financial support human to Baguette Gonzalez.

YouTube career

Sofía Vergara's son is also a YouTuber. He created his YouTube channel in Sept 2020. Primarily, he published cooking videos. The self-titled channel has, so far, attracted over 1.1k subscribers. Overall, his videos have amassed over 21k views.

What is Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's net worth?

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from Hot Pursuit allegedly has a net worth of $100 million. However, this figure is not unverifiable. On the other hand, his mother has a net worth of $180 million. Also, his father allegedly has a net worth of $200 million.

Is Manolo Gonzalez Vergara married?

Sofía Vergara's son and his dog Baguette attend NoMad Las Vegas' celebration featuring the new luxury retail brand CANINI on February 28, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage.

Many people have been wondering who Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's wife is for some time now. The truth is that he is yet to tie the knot. Also, he has not been in any relationship since 2017. However, previously, he was involved with two ladies.

In 2016, he was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Sofia Carson. In the following year, he was also spotted on several counts with Paulina Char. However, the ex-lovers have never revealed the reason behind their separation.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's height and weight

He stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. Also, he weighs around 165 pounds (65 kilograms). Additionally, he has dark brown eyes and hair.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara has proven to the world that he has all it takes to walk in his parents' footsteps. So far, he has appeared in several movies and TV shows. Similarly, he has also shown his entrepreneurship skills by venturing into a few worthwhile businesses like his father.

