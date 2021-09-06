Lorrie Morgan: age, children, spouse, number one hit, profiles, net worth

Lorrie Morgan is a celebrated American country musician. Interestingly, she comes from a musical family. Her most popular songs are A Picture of Me, Except for Monday, and Good as I Was to You. Her magical voice and creativity to create soothing and relatable music have always been the reason behind her vast fan base.

Singer/Songwriter Lorrie Morgan performs at City Winery on January 14, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

In most instances, the majority of entertainers’ careers end before they even begin. However, that is not the case with her. She has been in the music scene for around five decades now and does not seem to stop soon. So, what is her secret? Her biography highlights everything about her career journey and personal life to help you know her better.

Lorrie Morgan’s profile summary

Birth name: Loretta Lynn Morgan

Loretta Lynn Morgan Stage name: Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie Morgan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 27th June 1959

27th June 1959 Age: 62 years (as of 2021)

62 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian (Catholic)

Christian (Catholic) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Lorrie Morgan's parents: Anastasia “Anna” Paridon, George Morgan

Anastasia “Anna” Paridon, George Morgan Siblings: Marty Morgan, Candy Morgan, Bethany Chamberlain

Marty Morgan, Candy Morgan, Bethany Chamberlain Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Randy White

Randy White Ex-husband: 5

5 Kids: Jesse Keith Whitley, Morgan Anastasia Gaddis

Jesse Keith Whitley, Morgan Anastasia Gaddis Height: 5' 1" (1.55 m)

5' 1" (1.55 m) Weight: 50 kg (110 lbs)

50 kg (110 lbs) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Occupation: Singer

Singer Genre: Country

Country Years active: 1972–present

1972–present Lorrie Morgan's Instagram : @lorriemorgan_official

: @lorriemorgan_official Net worth: $6 million

Lorrie Morgan’s bio

Portrait of musician Lorrie Morgan, Chicago, Illinois, December 2, 1995. Photo: Paul Natkin

She was born on 27th June 1959 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Her real name is Loretta Lynn Morgan, and she comes from a prominent family.

The name of Lorrie Morgan’s father is George Morgan. He was an established country musician popularly known for being a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. Sadly, he succumbed to a heart attack in July 1975.

Her mother (Anastasia “Anna” Paridon) was a highly religious person – devout Catholic. Similarly, she passed on in June 2018. At the time of her death, she was 86 years old. The two, George and Anna, left behind four children.

The names of Lorrie Morgan’s siblings are Marty, Candy, and Bethany Chamberlain. Marty is reportedly a seasoned songwriter, while little is known about the other two siblings.

Is Craig Morgan related to Lorrie Morgan? Similar to her, Craig is a country music artist, making people presume that they are related, but they are not.

How old is Lorrie Morgan?

Lorrie Morgan's age is 62 years as of 2021. He was born on 27th June 1959.

Career

She was introduced to music by her late father at the age of 13 years old. Her first stage performance was in 1972. Notably, she has become among the world’s best country singers. Currently, she doubles up as a songwriter and actress.

Recording artist Lorrie Morgan performs during the I Am A woman Benefit concert honoring Debbie Ballentine at Wildhorse Saloon in 2015. Photo: Jason Davis

Source: Getty Images

In her career, she has worked with a few music record labels. For instance, she was among the youngest inductees of the Grand Ole Opry. Other groups she has worked with include RCA Records, BNA Records, Hickory Records, MCA Records, R&J Records, and ABC Records.

Since starting her career, she has released 17 studio albums, one live album, ten compilation albums, and over 20 singles.

Some of her popular songs include:

Except for Monday

What Part of No

A Picture of Me

Five Minutes

If You Came Back Frome Heaven

He Drinks Tequila

Trainwreck of Emotions

I Didn’t Know My Own Strength

Maybe Not Tonight

Watch Me

One of Those Nights Tonight

What was Lorrie Morgan's number one hit? Trainwreck of Emotion; the song was released in 1989. In 1990, Five Minutes peaked at no.1 on the Billboard chart.

She has also worked with numerous established artists and big names in the industry. So, who is Lorrie Morgan's backup singer? Her name is Ashlee Hewitt; she is married to Jesse Whitley, who is Lorrie's daughter-in-law. In addition, she is a songwriter and actress.

What is Lorrie Morgan's net worth?

The singer has written and released a series of tracks, topping various music charts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $6 million. So, primarily she has made her fortune making music.

Who is Lorrie Morgan married to?

Lorrie Morgan and Randy White have been a couple for one decade. Photo: @lorriemorgan_official

The name of Lorrie Morgan's spouse is Randy White, a famous businessman. The couple tied the knot in 2010 in a private wedding ceremony attended by a few of their family members. They have been living together happily as wife and husband.

However, this is not her first marriage – she has been in a total of six marriages.

What happened to Lorrie Morgan and Sammy Kershaw? She divorced him due to irreconcilable differences. They are yet to share the exact reason that led to their separation. On the other hand, Keith Whitley and Lorrie Morgan were together for around two years. Sadly, Keith succumbed to alcohol poisoning.

Children

Besides being a renowned country singer, she is a mother of two. The names of Lorrie Morgan's children are Jesse Keith Whitley (with Keith Whitley) and Anastasia Gaddis (with Ron Gaddis).

Additionally, Keith has a daughter by the name of Kimber Rose Whitley, making her a grandmother.

Indeed, Lorrie Morgan is a gifted country singer worth admiring. She is passionate about music, a journey she started at the age of 13 years. Interestingly, Lorrie Morgan today remains one of the best country music singers.

