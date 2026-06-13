A group of women couldn't contain their excitement after spotting uniformed men walking through their township

Experts explain why men in uniform often attract attention and what makes them stand out

Mzansi had plenty to say after seeing the soldiers' unexpected response to the women's comments

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The group of SANDF officers walked down a township street. Image: @mayoyo.mbebe

Source: TikTok

A group of women flirted with a group of uniformed men as they walked in the township. Mzansi weighed in on the moment.

A TikTok video posted by @mayoyo.mbebe shows a group of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel moving through a township and drawing some female attention. The group of army men, all dressed in their uniforms, are walking down the street as a group of women off-screen shout some admirations at them.

"The good boys. Come shoot me."

One of the soldiers amusingly play along with the women's request as he raises his hands in a gun gesture before casually walking away. The caption read:

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“Siba kwaze kwaphela nalo voice 🤣” (We done it until our voices were gone)

Uniformed men represent discipline.

Source: Getty Images

Women's attraction to men in uniform

For many women, it's not just the uniform itself that's attractive, but what it represents. According to the PsychCentral blog, men in uniform are often seen as disciplined, hardworking, brave, and protective. Those qualities can make a strong first impression before someone has even said a word.

Psychologists say uniforms can create feelings of safety, respect, and confidence. Some women associate soldiers, police officers, and other service members with heroism and strength, making them seem like modern-day protectors. The uniform can also add a sense of excitement and adventure.

Of course, real relationships are about more than appearances. While the uniform may catch someone's eye, qualities like communication, kindness. Original and emotional connections are what matter most once people get to know each other.

View the TikTok video below:

Users react with humour and admiration

South Africans shared jokes as they admired both the soldiers and the women's confidence. This is what Mzansi had to say on their page:

TheMusicChap wrote:

“Amajoni makangenziwa iToys🙏” (“Soldiers should be made toys)

Sino🫠😘 wrote:

🥰😂inpba badubula kamnandi” (They shoot good)

Ntokozo Dumo commented:

“confidence yenu sana 😭🔥” (Your confidence)

The ladies said:

“Owww, I love them kodwa❤️❤️❤️❤️”

And TSYPO RSA🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 wrote:

“Here we go again😎

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Source: Briefly News