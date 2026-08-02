A South African woman living in the US shared a TikTok about being confronted by women from other African countries

The women demanded to know when she planned to leave America, citing the anti-immigrant Abahambe protests in South Africa

Her video sparked strong reactions from South Africans abroad who said they had faced similar treatment in other countries

An expat detailed how tensions from the domestic "mabahambe" protests in SA have triggered retaliation from foreign nationals abroad. Image: @samukelisiwem92

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in the United States got a taste of the backlash brewing against South Africans abroad. TikTok user @samukelisiwem92 posted a video on 31 July 2026 recounting how women from other African countries confronted her and demanded to know when she intended to leave America and return home.

SA woman's US confrontation goes viral

She explained that the confrontation was not random. The women made it clear they were retaliating against South Africans because of the "Mabahambe" protests back home, where locals have been calling for foreign nationals to leave South Africa. For her, it was a direct reminder that events playing out thousands of kilometres away were following her across the ocean.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the debate below:

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Mzansi abroad reacts to the treatment

The video quickly gained traction, with many viewers expressing shock that the tensions from South Africa's anti-immigration debate had reached as far as the United States. Several people in the comments urged her to report the women to law enforcement, noting that authorities in the US move quickly on such matters.

User @Mapaseka_Funzeani🇺🇸🇶🇦 wrote:

"My Kenyan roommate was so happy during the World Cup when South Africa went home."

User @𝓛egodi🇿🇦 said:

"One thing about me: I would never be afraid to say I'm from South Africa 🇿🇦."

User @Seeeee advised:

"Go to the police, girl; they will deport him/her fast."

User @Kate Nxumalo🇿🇦🇩🇪 added:

"Even here in Germany, they do the same."

User @ΚαYβεε responded:

"Just ignore them, sesi."

User @Mzimasi shared:

"Suffered the same in Mozambique. The brand is bad."

3 Briefly News articles about the 'mabahambe' protests.

A group of foreign nationals were escorted out of KwaZulu-Natal after community members were told that there were no keys to open the door at the neighbourhood home.

Two men filmed a congested Johannesburg CBD, shocked that foreign nationals had returned to the streets after the March and March protests, sparking an online debate.

A Johannesburg man went around his neighbourhood checking which spaza shops were still open during the "mabahambe" protests and ordered them to close.

Source: Briefly News