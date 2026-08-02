South Africa's MPT has unveiled AfriVerts, a slate of five original microdrama series created for the booming global vertical content market

Each AfriVerts series will feature 60 episodes lasting one to three minutes, designed for mobile-first audiences worldwide

Industry leaders say the initiative will grow African storytelling, create opportunities for new talent and strengthen local creative ownership

South African creatives tap into global microdrama boom with AfriVerts. Image: Kopeni Aphane

Source: Original

South African filmmakers are stepping into one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment trends through AfriVerts, a new slate of five original microdrama series designed for mobile-first audiences.

The initiative, led by the Microdrama Production Team (MPT), brings together local creatives to produce short-form vertical dramas aimed at global audiences while putting authentic African storytelling in the spotlight.

Five original stories take centre stage

Convened by Sukuma Media, MPT has officially unveiled AfriVerts, its inaugural slate of five original microdrama series selected from a wider pool of submissions. Each project is currently in development and will be produced as a 60-episode series, with episodes running between one and three minutes.

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The selected titles are Things We Don't Post, I Gave My Boss a Love Potion, I Married My Dead Husband's Brother, Ubuntu Academy of IsiZulu and My Cousin Maid Stole My Life. Together, they explore romance, family, culture and social issues through a mobile-first storytelling format built for global distribution.

Industry leaders see opportunities for African creators

Busisiwe Ntintili said microdramas offer storytellers the chance to create compelling stories.

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MPT convener Bonginhlanhla Mr. B Ncube said the initiative is about ensuring African creatives become active participants in the rapidly growing vertical content industry rather than simply consuming it.

Executive producer Busisiwe Ntintili said microdramas offer storytellers the chance to create compelling stories while building sustainable business models that place creatives at the centre and protect African intellectual property.

Executive producer Kopedi Aphane added that the format provides a platform for African stories to reach international audiences while creating opportunities for emerging talent. Fellow executive producer Neiloe Whitehead said the initiative positions African creators to help shape the future of vertical storytelling.

Building a sustainable future for African storytelling

The Microdrama Production Team comprises 35 filmmakers supported by the African Microdrama Producers (AMP) network of more than 500 creatives across the continent. Productions will use lean crews, limited locations and fast turnaround times to keep costs manageable without compromising storytelling quality.

Beyond launching its first five projects, MPT hopes to expand the model to more African countries. By focusing on skills development, collaboration and creator ownership, the collective aims to build a stronger foundation for African storytelling while helping local productions compete in the booming global microdrama market.

Historic win for South African horror film

Previously Briefly News reported that South African filmmaker Nico Scheepers' horror film Hen has made history by winning the prestigious H.R. Giger Narcisse Award for Best Feature Film at the 25th Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Switzerland.

The film became the first African production to claim the festival's top prize, with the jury praising its gripping portrayal of evil within a devout community and the powerful perspective of its young protagonist. The victory marks a major milestone for South African cinema on the international stage.

Source: Briefly News