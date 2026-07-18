South African psychological horror film Hen has become the first African movie to win the top prize at the prestigious Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland

Hen has now collected its 10th award, earning global recognition for its chilling story and powerful storytelling

Producer Zandré Coetzer hailed the historic victory as proof that South African filmmakers are creating world-class productions that can compete on the international stage

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Hen has become the first African film to win the top prize at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival.

Source: Original

South Africa's film industry has reached another milestone after Afrikaans psychological horror film Hen won the prestigious H.R. Giger Narcisse Award for Best Feature Film at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland.

The victory makes Hen the first African film in the festival's 25-year history to claim its highest honour, adding another international achievement to the country's growing list of cinematic successes. The victory marks the film's 10th award and continues its impressive run on the international festival circuit.

A chilling story that stays with viewers

Written and directed by Nico Scheepers, Hen is set on a remote farm where a man discovers a young boy locked inside a wooden chest surrounded by dead bodies. He takes the child home to his wife, unaware that the boy's arrival unleashes a disturbing chain of events. As fear and paranoia grow, the family is forced to confront an unsettling evil that refuses to stay buried.

Rather than relying on cheap jump scares, the black-and-white psychological horror builds tension through silence, isolation and an unsettling sense that something evil is lurking beneath the surface.

See the film's official trailer in the YouTube video below:

A historic moment for South African cinema

Producer Zandré Coetzer says Hen's historic victory is proof South African cinema belongs on the global stage.

Source: Original

The Neuchâtel jury praised Hen for its gripping portrayal of evil, memorable direction and powerful storytelling from a young boy's perspective. The award, which includes prize money of CHF10,000, places Hen alongside internationally acclaimed genre films that have won at the festival in previous years.

Producer Zandré Coetzer described the achievement as a landmark moment, saying Hen is the first African film to win the top prize at Neuchâtel and expressing confidence that it will not be the last. He said the success shows South Africa's film industry is ready to compete on the world stage.

More recognition for local filmmaking

The international triumph follows a string of recent successes for South African productions, highlighting the country's growing reputation for creating bold, original stories that resonate with audiences beyond its borders.

As Hen continues to collect awards, its latest victory is not only a celebration of one remarkable film but also another sign that South African cinema is earning the global recognition it deserves.

Shaka iLembe dominates star-studded awards night

Recently Briefly News reported that the National Film & TV Awards South Africa celebrated the country's top film and television talent at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on 22 November 2025.

Historical drama Shaka iLembe emerged as the biggest winner, taking home five awards, while Veteran actor Dr John Kani received the Lifetime Achievement Award, with Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela, Sello Maake KaNcube and Dr Jerry Mofokeng honoured for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

Other notable winners included Zenande Mfenyana, Wiseman Mncube, Londie London, Celeste Ntuli, Skeem Saam, The Real Housewives of Durban and Big Brother Mzansi Season 5.

Source: Briefly News