Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose won an international award at the 2025 Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

The achievement is for his work as an independent artist and his contribution to the success of the traditional music genre

Fans flooded his Instagram posts with congratulatory messages, praising the Ijele hitmaker for this wonderful achievement

Khuzani Mpungose walked away a winner at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards. Image: Khuzani_mpungose

Image: Khuzani_mpungose

Not only did Maskandi superstar Khuzani grace the international stage with his presence, but he walked away as a winner!

The Umjolo Lowo hitmaker was awarded the Best Independent male African Artist at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in Los Angeles.

Khuzani celebrates international nod

Not only did Khuzani Mpungose add this major award to his list of accolades, but he has cemented his name as one of the best Maskandi stars currently.

Taking to Instagram, Khuzani posted several photos taken at the event and also showed off his gong.

After winning this award, the newlywed appreciated his fans and the people who helped catapult his career.

“The award is a blessing and a responsibility. It shows maskandi is not only music, it is history, identity and a voice for our people. To see it recognised on a global stage fills me with pride and humility. The win belongs to every supporter who has walked with me. Thank you for believing in maskandi and believing in me.”

Celebrating the award with Khuzani, Angel Collins penned a moving message to the star.

"Super grateful to witness Khuzani take home Best Independent Artist at the HAPA Awards! What a beautiful celebration bridging Hollywood and Africa. The room was filled with legends, culture, and pure talent. Truly blessed to be part of it."

When his nomination was announced, he previously told Briefly News that the nod is for all the people who believe in Maskandi music.

"Being recognised on an international stage such as the HAPAwards is a blessing. This belongs to every supporter who believes in maskandi."

But that's not all, Khuzani will also be awarded at the Icons of Africa Awards in Sandton. He will receive the African Icon Cultural Music Award.

"Khuzani Mpungose will be honoured with an award at the Icons of Africa Awards on 29 November 2025, to be held in Sandton, Johannesburg."

Khuzani Mpungose has won an international award in LA. Image: Khuzani_mpungose

Image: Khuzani_mpungose

SA is super proud of the star. This is what some fans had to say:

Mfokamfene said:

"You deserve everything and more. Usebenzile qhawe. Let’s give the man his flowers."

Kwenza_khumalo shared:

"From South Africa 🇿🇦to the world. eNkandla eMandaba Khuba."

Directredbyshe mentioned:

"Proud of you. I’ve never been to an event like this! There was so much power."

Sphiwo23 added:

"Even those who doubted you, will have no choice but to agree that you are the best. Congrats my King."

