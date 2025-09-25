South African Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose recently pulled out of Lebo M's African Icons Tribute concert

A source shared with Briefly News the message that Khuzani sent to the organiser about withdrawing from the concert

The Gucci hitmaker also mentioned that he will refund the R57K that was paid to him to perform

Khuzani withdrew from Lebo M's concert. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

Yoh, drama ensued as the popular Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose has recently pulled out from Lebo M's African Icons Tribute concert, which took place on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, at the Durban Playhouse.

A source revealed to Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele that the Gucci hitmaker decided to pull out of the concert on the day. The source also shared a message that the star, who is tying the knot in December, sent to the organisers stating his reasons for withdrawing from the event.

The message reads:

"Good Morning, I trust this message finds you well. I would like to sincerely apologise for not being able to attend the upcoming event. Following the advice of my elders, I have been asked not to participate due to family-related concerns surrounding the event. Out of respect for their guidance, I must honour this request. I fully understand the inconvenience this may cause, and I wish to assure you that I will take full responsibility..."

He further stated in the message that he will be refunding the R57K that was already paid to him for his performance. He also said that the decision he made was difficult as he respected and valued his relationship with the organisers.

Wife of the late Dr Joseph Shabalala and his foundation distanced themselves from Lebo M's concert

Khuzani's decision to pull out of the concert came after the wife of the late Dr Joseph Shabalala and his foundation distanced themselves from the concert due to Lebo M and his team not consulting or informing them of this event before they were paying tribute to Dr Shabalala.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, they stated that proper protocol was not followed.

"The Joseph Shabalala Foundation, along with Mrs Thokozile Shabalala, the widow of the late Dr Joseph Shabalala, wishes to express serious concerns about the African Icons Tribute Concert organised by Lebo M Productions in honour of Dr Shabalala.

"While we value the good intentions and acknowledge the efforts to celebrate Dr Shabalala’s remarkable legacy, it is crucial to highlight that proper protocols and communication channels were not observed. Neither the Foundation nor Mrs Thokozile Shabalala were consulted or informed before the event's announcement or planning," the statement reads.

Khuzani refunded the R57K he was paid. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

Shabalala's son fights for legacy

In a previous report from Briefly News, there was drama among the sons of the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo legend Joseph Shabalala.

The eldest son, Nkosinathi Shabalala, came forward and revealed that he had been sidelined from his father's legacy and that his brothers allegedly committed fraud.

He said:

"After our father's passing, I made it a priority to locate his will and testament. When I showed the executor of the deceased estate the evidence of the forged signature, along with documents stating that our father resigned after his death, they dismissed my concerns."

Source: Briefly News