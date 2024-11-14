Drama ensued amongst the sons of the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo legend Joseph Shabalala

The eldest son, Nkosinathi Shabalala, came forward and revealed that he had been sidelined from his father's legacy and that his brothers allegedly committed fraud

This was after he claimed that one of them forged their late dad's signature to gain his estate after he died

The late Joseph Shabalala's sons fight over his legacy. Image: Sthephane De Sakutin

The late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder and musical director Joseph Shabalala sure isn't resting in eternal peace as his sons fight amongst each other for assets.

Nkosinathi Shabalala claims his siblings forged their dad's signature

It hasn't been that long since the legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala passed away, and his sons are already at loggerheads regarding the legacy that he has left behind.

According to ZiMoja, Nkosinathi Shabalala, the late star's eldest son, has recently accused his brothers of fraud and forgery. Nkosinathi claimed that one of the siblings forged their father's signature a year after his death to obtain all his assets and estates.

Nkosinathi said his brothers had sidelined him from the music group and his legacy since his father passed.

He said:

"After our father's passing, I made it a priority to locate his will and testament. When I showed the executor of the deceased estate the evidence of the forged signature, along with documents stating that our father resigned after his death, they dismissed my concerns."

A source close to the family also disclosed that Nkosinathi has always been considered the family's black sheep, even though he is the eldest and is always sidelined.

The source said:

"Meanwhile, Nkosinathi is often seen as the family's black sheep, despite being the eldest and rightful head since their father's passing."

