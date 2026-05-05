A simple salon name in Australia has unexpectedly gone viral among South Africans, who found humour in how closely it resembles a phrase commonly used back home

The post quickly gained traction, especially among South Africans living abroad, who said it reminded them of everyday conversations and brought a sense of nostalgia

What seemed like an ordinary business name elsewhere turned into a shared cultural moment, highlighting how language and identity can connect people across different parts of the world

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A simple name spotted abroad has unexpectedly struck a chord with South Africans, sparking laughter and a wave of relatable reactions online. What might seem completely normal in one country is being read very differently by another, turning an everyday moment into something far more entertaining.

The picture showed a hair salon in Australia with a confusing name in South Africa. Image: Beatrice (Trix) Osterloh

Source: Facebook

A small business in Australia has unexpectedly gone viral among South Africans. And it’s not because of its services, but because of its name, which many say sounds exactly like a phrase from back home.

The salon, called ’Hair doos,’ was shared online on 3 May 2026 by Beatrice (Trix) Osterloh who joked about how the name would land differently depending on where you’re from. For many South Africans, the phrase immediately resonated, as it closely mirrors everyday expressions used when talking about getting one’s hair done.

Why South Africans found it funny

The humor behind this salon's name comes from the two very different meanings of the word 'doos' in Afrikaans and South African slang. While the literal translation in Afrikaans is simply a 'box,' it is much more commonly used as a vulgar slang term. In a South African context, it is a harsh pejorative used to describe someone as foolish or despicable. Because of this, seeing a storefront that inadvertently pairs 'hair' with such a strong vulgarity is considered a piece of unintentional comedy.

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What might seem like a simple or even generic name in Australia quickly became a source of humour and nostalgia for South Africans, particularly those living abroad like user Beatrice. Many commented that they couldn’t help but laugh every time they saw the name, saying it reminded them of conversations with friends and family back home.

Others pointed out how language and slang often overlap across cultures in unexpected ways. While ‘hair do’ is widely understood in English-speaking countries, the phrasing and tone used in South Africa give it a uniquely familiar feel.

The picture showed a hair stylist working at the Australian salon. Image: Beatrice (Trix) Osterloh

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook post below:

Mzansi laughed at the phrase used wrong

Hettie De Bruin-Whelan asked:

“Where?”

Morné van Rooyen replied:

“1/143–145 Gardenvale Rd (Cnr Nepean Hwy & Gardenvale Rd), Gardenvale VIC 3185, Australia.”

Claudia Ferreira joked:

“Of course, I read it with my Saffa spin. 🩷🤣”

Marita Sabatier added:

“Only we’ll get it. 😂😂”

Thomas Heymans suggested:

“Someone should add a ‘y’ between the words on the sign…”

Noël Opperman responded:

“Why? 😂”

Gerry Capatos recalled:

“A kid read ‘Dried Mangos’ as ‘Dried Mongoose’; I couldn’t resist playing along 😂.”

Elize Cross suggested:

“The better spelling would be ‘Hair do’s’.”

Gail Lee corrected:

“No apostrophe needed; it should be ‘Hair Dos’.”

Deidre Williams pointed out:

“The importance of an apostrophe.”

Sue Beattie added:

“You could just add a ‘Y’ in that gap.”

Adrienne Swart joked:

“It reminded me of ‘peanut butter hare of blare’. 🤔"

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Source: Briefly News