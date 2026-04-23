The son of a late Australian cricket icon has reignited debate after sharing controversial views about the circumstances surrounding his father’s passing

His remarks, made during a recent podcast appearance, have drawn attention for linking a widely discussed global issue to the unexpected loss

The comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with some expressing sympathy while others question the claims

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The son of an Australian cricket legend has claimed that a COVID-19 vaccine may have played a key role in the death of his iconic father in 2022.

Jackson Warne, the son of Shane Warne poses with balls bowled by Shane Warne during a media opportunity at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Image: Morgan Hancock

Source: Getty Images

Jackson Warne, the son of the late former Aussie bowler Shane Warne, made the claims while speaking on the 2 Worlds Collide podcast about his father’s death. Warne passed away in Thailand in 2022 at the age of 52 following a heart attack. His sudden death at the time left the cricketing world stunned.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, Jackson said he believed that COVID-19 vaccinations may have contributed to his father’s death, even as he acknowledged that his father had underlying health concerns.

"I definitely think that it (COVID vaccine) was involved. I don't even think saying that is controversial anymore. Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it out right to the surface and that's one thing that I've always struggled with," Jackson said.

He also revealed his immediate reaction upon hearing the news of Warne’s passing, saying that as soon as he hung up the phone after receiving the news, he immediately blamed the government and COVID-19, as well as the vaccine.

Jackson admitted that he had considered expressing those views publicly during the memorial service but ultimately chose not to. He said it was probably a wise decision, adding that he would have been in a very different position had he spoken out, although that was how he felt at the time.

As seen in the post below:

Jackson Warne claims about Shane Warne death

Reflecting further, he claimed that his father had taken multiple COVID-19 vaccine doses despite being reluctant, suggesting that external pressures may have influenced the decision.

He added that while many people had previously died of heart attacks, he believed his father had been in good condition, estimating that he may have received three or four doses. Jackson also alleged that his father did not want to take them but felt compelled to do so for work, as was the case for many others.

The late Shane Warne in 1994 walking back to his bowling mark during a test match against England. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Dad, at the time, was healthy, he was happy. He looked the best he had in a while. Yes, he smoked and drank, but so many more people in their 80s and 90s still smoke and drink a lot more than dad," he said.

The cricket star had tested positive for coronavirus months before his passing. There had been no known medical condition at that particular time, hence his death came as a shock.

See the post below:

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Source: Briefly News