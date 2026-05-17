MySol and Babalwa M have once again raised eyebrows online after another video surfaced, showing the pair appearing as cosy as ever

Days after many people speculated on what they believed was a secret romance between the singer and the mining tycoon, the latest video apparently served as concrete evidence

The new footage arrives nearly two years after Babalwa quietly ended her high-profile relationship with her producer ex-boyfriend

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MySol and Babalwa M went viral with another cosy video. Images: MDNnewss/ Twitter, babalwa_m/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M and business tycoon Solly "MySol" Madibela are back in the spotlight after a new video of the pair looking incredibly cosy surfaced online, sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

On 16 May 2026, footage from an event landed on people's timelines, showing the Maye Maye singer performing on stage while the mining magnate danced incredibly close to her. Towards the end of the clip, the two appeared to be in their own world, with Babalwa seemingly serenading the businessman as he stood and watched.

This latest footage comes just days after eagle-eyed netizens first sparked intense rumours about a secret romance brewing between the talented vocalist and the wealthy businessman after another video of their cosy performance surfaced online.

Just over a year since Babalwa's relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Kelvin Momo, ended, leaving a massive void for their supporters, Momo’s name was instantly dragged into the latest drama surrounding his ex and MySol.

For many loyal followers, it is still difficult to separate Babalwa from her history with the star producer. The moment footage surfaced of her looking cosy and serenading the mining tycoon on stage, fans immediately flocked to social media to check a possible reaction from Momo, wondering how he would handle seeing his former muse move on so publicly.

While neither has addressed the speculation, online users have been left entirely convinced that this is a full-blown romance rather than just a casual friendship or a standard business interaction.

Watch MySol and Babalwa M's video below.

Social media reacts to Babalwa M and MySol's video

Online users speculated on the pair's suspicious closeness, commenting on MySol's apparent trend of being overly close to Babalwa M during her performances. Read some of the comments below.

malika_jefa reacted:

"Ey, but he was doing too much."

Usisipho_N asked:

"Why is he invading her space like that?"

reignwithlight wrote:

"He is such a flirt, oh my word!"

Thee_Cherri asked:

"What's his problem, though?"

Social media questioned the apparent closeness between MySol and Babalwa M. Images: Am_Blujay/ Twitter, babalwa_m/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Qlyv_Mydear slammed MySol:

"He doesn’t respect personal space at all."

AppleMokoena was in stitches:

"I’m so finished!"

ThabangMohale23 trolled:

"Find yourself someone who looks at you the way MySol looks at Babalwa M."

MySol splurges on some new wheels

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to MySol showing off his new car.

To celebrate his birthday, the mining tycoon splurged on some expensive and custom-made wheels, leaving social media asking questions about his lifestyle.

Meanwhile, others criticise the businessman over his string of pricey purchases, saying that if they were in his shoes, they would have made more responsible financial decisions.

Source: Briefly News