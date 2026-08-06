DJ Zinhle confessed on a podcast that she damaged Black Coffee's borrowed car during a chaotic trip to Johannesburg around 2006

The DJ and businesswoman recalled spending three hours lost trying to leave Pretoria before the incident happened

Black Coffee has not yet publicly responded to Zinhle's confession, which left fans in stitches online

DJ Zinhle revealed that she once scratched Black Coffee's car. Image: DJ Zinhle, Black Coffee

Source: Facebook

DJ Zinhle has finally come clean about a secret she has been keeping for nearly two decades. In a candid podcast-style interview filmed at the Ltido Network, the DJ and entrepreneur revealed that she once scratched Black Coffee's car and said nothing about it at the time. The clip by user @KingMntungwa shows Zinhle recounting the story with a mix of guilt and laughter.

Zinhle explained that the incident took place around 2006, when she was still finding her feet in Johannesburg after growing up in KwaZulu-Natal. Because she had only ever driven on quiet roads back home, navigating the city's busy streets was a completely different challenge.

How it all went wrong

Black Coffee, who Zinhle credits with introducing her to the DJ industry and connecting her with key figures like Christos, lent her his Polo so she could travel from Pretoria to a photo shoot in Sandton. What should have been a straightforward trip quickly unravelled. Despite leaving at around 2 pm, Zinhle spent roughly three hours driving in circles, stopping at petrol stations for directions before finally finding her way out of Pretoria.

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By the time she reached Berea to collect her clothes and made it to the shoot location, it was around 7 pm. Exhausted and flustered, she attempted to turn near a McDonald's on Greyston Drive when she clipped the pavement, scraping the front of the car. ‘It's not a small scratch,’ she admitted.

Zinhle kept quiet about the damage

Rather than confessing immediately, Zinhle finished the shoot and returned the car, clearly shaken by what had happened. She described the moment of realisation in the car after the scratch:

"Jeez, I scratched Nassie's car. Oh, what the hell is my plan?"

Black Coffee has not publicly commented on the revelation, though it appears he may only be finding out now, given Zinhle's own admission that 'someone's going to find out today.'

Watch the video on X below:

Fans found the whole ordeal relatable

Kayswayx2 wrote:

"How do you get lost in Pretoria? 😅"

Skhulu_Mlambo shared:

"Interesting story hey I still remember her from YFM on Oskido I believe on Saturday from 3 to 6 pm."

EkseMags was less impressed, saying:

"The story, in fact, was not close to being funny."

G4swater added a cheeky angle:

"So Chris was right... Coffee smashed. 🤣"

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Source: Briefly News