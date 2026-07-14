DJ Zinhle shared a post on social media announcing that she and her partner, Mörda, are building their retirement home together

The post attracted over 1.7 million views and drew reactions from celebrities, including Somizi and Amanda du Pont

The post was flooded with comments, noting how visibly changed Zinhle looks with Bongani "Mörda" Mohosana

DJ Zinhle and Bongani Mohosana. Photos: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle has set hearts aflutter across Mzansi after posting that she and her partner Mörda are building a retirement home together.

The news of a new house was released days after DJ Zinhle celebrated her daughter, Kairo Forbes' 11th birthday.

DJ Zinhle and Mörda's new house

On 12 July 2026, DJ Zinhle entertained her followers with a video that shows her and hubby of 4 years, Mörda, standing at the alleged construction site of their retirement house.

The simple caption paired with a tag to Mörda's account sent the public into a frenzy while racking up over 122K likes and 1.7 million views in just two days. The caption she wrote on Instagram reads:

"Building our retirement home 🏡"

Celebs and fans shower Zinhle with love

Fans and celebrities like Somizi, Amanda du Pont and Sharon Gambuwere were equally emotional about Zinhle's new house in the comments. Here's what some of them had to say:

Somizi, who delivered high fashion at the Durban July in 2026, wrote a comment that racked up 2,396 likes:

"Haibo that’s amazing news. Can’t wait to visit ❤️"

DJ Zinhle and Mörda building a retirement home together. Photos: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

South African fitness influencer and entrepreneur sharon_gambu wrote:

"Congratulations sis 👏🙌❤️"

@Nokss Nokwe felt the love by commenting:

"You can tell uZinhles love language is physical touch😂always wanting to grab and cuddle that man. 🙏🕯️❤️🙏"

@Letlhogonolo Leteane complimented DJ Zinhle and her partner:

"DJ ZINHLE i can't imagine this man without your love as much I cannot imagine you without his....its almost as if the Universe stopped and stepped in to build this here relationship....You feed each others puzzles..thank you for being patient with each other....I love you guys"

@Prince Forester:

"I know someone is talking about space for his cars"

@Erasmus Trace Makanda:

"U dnt need to put me in the bottle i will jump in myself and close the lid type of love"

Born Bongani Mohosana, Mörda is a South African music producer and DJ who has been married to Zinhle since 2022. The couple's love story became even more poignant following the death of Zinhle's ex, rapper AKA, in 2023.

DJ Zinhle's ZeeNation becoming a movement

Briefly News also highlighted facts about DJ Zinhle's vision for ZeeNation Fest, which is reportedly expanding into a larger cultural movement. She emphasised the importance of creating spaces where women can confidently celebrate their achievements and foster meaningful connections.

This evolution reflects a deeper commitment to women's empowerment, echoing the calls for resilience and independence in today’s society.

Source: Briefly News