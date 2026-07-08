DJ Zinhle marked Kairo's 11th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, praising her daughter for growing into a kind, funny and caring young girl

Lynn Forbes encouraged Kairo to embrace her journey, reminding her to grow at her own pace and always stay true to herself

Murdah Bongz and Nadia Nakai joined the birthday celebrations, adding their heartfelt messages as fans also wished Kairo a happy 11th birthday

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DJ Zinhle celebrated Kairo's 11th birthday with a touching tribute. Image: Kairo

Source: Instagram

Kairo Forbes marked her 11th birthday on Tuesday, 8 July, and the special occasion was celebrated with touching messages from her family and loved ones. Her mother, DJ Zinhle, grandmother Lynn Forbes and her stepdad Murdah Bongz all took to social media to honour the young star, with their heartfelt words leaving fans emotional as they reflected on how much Kairo has grown over the years.

DJ Zinhle reflects on Kairo's beautiful journey

DJ Zinhle penned an emotional birthday tribute celebrating the daughter she has watched grow into a remarkable young girl. She opened her message by wishing Kairo a happy 11th birthday before reflecting on the joy her daughter brings into her life.

The award-winning DJ praised Kairo's sense of humour, quick wit and ability to light up every room. She admitted she never imagined the day would come when Kairo would be the one making her laugh. Zinhle also reflected on Kairo becoming a big sister to Asante.

She acknowledged that the transition was not always easy at first but said she could not be prouder of how Kairo embraced the role with love, patience and care. She added that seeing the bond between the sisters fills her heart every day.

Ending her tribute, Zinhle encouraged her daughter to remain curious, kind, funny and unapologetically herself. She reminded Kairo that

"the world is brighter because you're in it"

Before declaring,

"The world is yours."

See the heartfelt message in the Instagram post below:

Lynn Forbes shares touching birthday wishes

Kairo's grandmother, Lynn Forbes, affectionately known as Glammy, also dedicated a heartfelt post to her granddaughter.

She compared Kairo to a flower that blooms in its own time, writing that every flower is beautiful in its own way,

"just like you."

Lynn wished for Kairo to always have the courage to grow into exactly who God created her to be, kind, joyful, confident and true to herself. She also encouraged her not to rush through life, urging her to

"keep growing, one beautiful day at a time."

The touching message ended with Lynn telling Kairo how much she loves her.

Loved ones celebrate Kairo with heartfelt messages

Lynn Forbes and loved ones showered Kairo with heartfelt birthday wishes. Image: Kairo

Source: Instagram

Music producer Murdah Bongz also joined the birthday celebrations with a short but sweet tribute.

Sharing a video of Kairo, he wrote:

"You're simply amazing, sweetest girl ever. Happy birthday @kairo.forbes."

AKA's former girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, also showed Kairo some love with a heartfelt birthday message, telling the birthday girl,

"Happy Birthday @kairo.forbes ... Love you forever."

The flood of birthday tributes quickly warmed hearts online, with many fans joining the celebrations and wishing Kairo another year filled with happiness, love and unforgettable memories. Growing up in the public eye, Kairo continues to receive immense support from the people closest to her, proving she remains one of South Africa's most adored celebrity children.

Kairo honours AKA with emotional throwback video

Recently Briefly News reported that Kairo Forbes melted hearts online when she celebrated what would have been her late father AKA’s birthday by sharing a touching throwback video of the two together. The young star, who often keeps her father’s memory alive on social media, posted the emotional clip alongside a sweet birthday message, leaving fans emotional as they remembered the rapper’s close bond with his daughter.

Many social media users praised Kairo for honouring AKA in such a heartfelt way and said the video was a beautiful reminder of the love they shared.

Source: Briefly News