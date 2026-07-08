Babes Wodumo opened up about the tough task of returning to music after the sudden death of her late husband, Mampintsha

The Wololo hitmaker said she nearly gave up, but was reminded that she had people counting on her, which gave her the motivation to fight and rebuild her career

This comes after the musician and dance sensation celebrated her late hubby's heavenly birthday and was met with overwhelming love and support from fans

Babes Wodumo opened up about rebuilding her career after losing her husband. Images: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo opened up about the agonising reality of picking up the pieces of her life and music career following the tragic passing of her husband, Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo. The Wololo hitmaker candidly admitted that navigating the entertainment industry without her long-time romantic and professional partner has been her ultimate test.

Mampintsha, a legendary figure in the kwaito and gqom scenes and one-third of the iconic Big Nuz, passed away in December 2022 after suffering a devastating stroke.

Speaking to DailySUN, Babes confessed that his sudden absence left her completely blindsided, particularly on the administrative side of things. Having worked as a tight-knit unit for years, she found herself in the deep end, not knowing how to manage their business independently.

The weight of her grief almost forced her to throw in the towel permanently. However, it was the sight of her young son, Sponge, that gave her a wake-up call and gave her the resilience to fight back.

"My son needed to eat. He was too young to understand that daddy was gone. He didn't understand the frustration I was going through as a young mom and widow. I had to be strong and start working, but it was hard."

Her journey through grief also brought hard lessons about loyalty. Babes revealed that several individuals she confidently expected to support and guide her during her darkest hours disappeared when life had other plans. Fortunately, her friends and family stepped up to carry her through the immense heartache.

The musician recently celebrated Mampintsha's heavenly birthday on 27 June, an emotional milestone that triggered an outpouring of love, comforting words, and support from her loyal Mzansi fanbase. While the love has been a source of comfort, the dance sensation remains realistic about the mountain she has to climb.

While she fiercely trusts her undeniable talent and star power, which received a major co-sign from Tyla, she notes that the music industry has changed drastically since her early chart-topping days. Even so, the Durban-born star is fiercely determined to reclaim her throne.

Babes Wodumo said she nearly threw in the towel on her career following Mampintsha's death. Image: babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Mampintsha's birthday

Online users shared heartwarming birthday tributes to the late Kwaito star. Read some of the comments below.

leo.getsemane celebrated:

"Happy heavenly birthday, Mpintsho."

amanda_mendy7 said:

"Mpintsho, forever in our hearts, happy heavenly birthday."

nyambose_alisto was shattered:

"Aaaaa, Shimora, today would've been a whole vibe the whole day. Happy heavenly birthday, brazo."

nikokuhle_n posted:

"My favourites of all time! Happy birthday, baba ka Sponge."

Married at First Sight star suffers panic attack

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Married at First Sight star Nompumelelo Sobopha's terrifying panic attack.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur was visibly shaken as she walked down the aisle, so much so that she needed a family member's help to comfort her.

Source: Briefly News