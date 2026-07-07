A wildlife sanctuary in Bela Bela shared the heartbreaking news of losing one of its most beloved cheetahs after 13 years of care

The cheetah had overcome a serious illness as a cub, leaving her with a unique walk that never stopped her from living life to the fullest

The tribute left followers deeply moved, with many sharing their own memories of meeting her at the sanctuary

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Faith, a cheetah from Bela Bela. Images: @zacheetahconservation

Source: Instagram

A wildlife sanctuary in Bela Bela is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished residents after saying a final goodbye to Faith. She was a cheetah who touched the hearts of everyone who met her. ZA Cheetah Conservation shared the emotional news on Instagram on 2 July 2026, posting a tribute video alongside a heartfelt message:

"Some souls leave paw prints that time can never erase. 🤍🐆 Today, with the heaviest of hearts, we said goodbye to our beloved Faith."

As a tiny cub, Faith survived meningitis, something very few cheetahs ever recover from. The illness left her with a curled tail and a stiff, unusual walk, but it never once held her back.

Against the odds, she went on to live an incredible 13 years, filled with courage and an unmistakable love for life.

A cheetah who inspired thousands

Faith's daily routine became something special at the sanctuary. Every morning, she looked forward to a walk through the passage, greeting volunteers and soaking up the one-on-one attention she loved so much.

Because of her condition, she needed to be hand-fed, and what started as a necessity turned into one of the most treasured experiences for visitors who got to meet her.

In an earlier post, the sanctuary shared more about her daily determination, saying Faith continued walking her passage every single morning despite her condition, proving that strength comes in many different forms.

Saying goodbye with love

Over the past few months, the team watched Faith's health slowly decline, celebrating every good day and every meal she still enjoyed. When she eventually stopped wanting her morning walks and meals, the sanctuary made the difficult decision to let her go peacefully, surrounded by the people who loved her most.

Watch the tribute video here.

Mzansi mourns Faith's passing

The comments section on the Instagram page was filled with love and heartbreak for the beloved cheetah:

@scrappylala.travels said:

"She was the reason I started to follow this page. Run free, beautiful girl. 🥹🕊️"

@emily_felicia_7 wrote:

"Now, she runs across the bridge with no limitations. Her body is new, and she's perfect. There are friends there, and they will forever be happy and content with no more pain. ✨️ 🤍🩶"

@balam_says shared:

"Oh Faith! What a lover she was. I loved meeting her! She was one of my favourites there!!!! Run free, Faith. Say hi to Balam. 🌈💔"

@julia_soulgarden wrote:

"❤️ Run Free, you are beautiful ❤️😻! Your Soul is with us!"

@64kg said:

"🌈 Tears in my eyes. She was an example of resilience. Soft clouds to you."

@blackandkoreanlibra shared:

"I'm so deeply moved by your tribute. Thank you for giving her an amazing life. Thank you. 💔😢🕊️"

Faith, a cheetah from Bela Bela who survived meningitis. Images: @zacheetahconservation

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News