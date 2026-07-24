Peet Viljoen returned to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 July, to continue his bail application

The disbarred attorney, facing 400 charges of fraud, theft, corruption and forgery, offered hundreds of thousands in bail and strict conditions

Peet also revealed plans to sue the National Prosecuting Authority for R500 million, claiming its case against him is weak

Peet Viljoen shared how much he is willing to pay to secure bail. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Disbarred attorney and reality TV husband Peet Viljoen says he plans to return to the legal profession despite facing 400 criminal charges linked to an alleged multimillion-rand property fraud case.

The 57-year-old appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Thursday, 23 July, where he remains in custody at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre. Unlike his previous court appearances, where he wore a Hugo Boss tracksuit, Viljoen arrived in a grey suit paired with a branded Boss T-shirt.

Peet Viljoen seeks bail and eyes legal comeback

In an affidavit before the court, Viljoen offered R250,000 bail and proposed strict conditions, including house arrest, surrendering his passport and reporting to the police daily. He argued that he has no intention of leaving South Africa and is prepared to stand trial on all 400 charges brought against him by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Viljoen also told the court that he is working towards reinstatement as an attorney and believes he will practice law again in the future. He defended his social media activity, saying it is protected by the constitutional right to freedom of expression, and insisted he is not a flight risk.

He criticised the prosecution's case, describing it as "weak" and "flawed", and said he intends to sue the NPA for R500 million, alleging unlawful prosecution. The court reserved judgment on his bail application until 17 August.

Peet Viljoen offered money and strict bail conditions. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

What are Peet Viljoen's 400 charges?

Briefly News previously reported that Peet Viljoen and five co-accused face charges relating to the alleged unlawful sale of Johannesburg municipal properties worth about R27 million.

The charges include fraud, corruption, theft, forgery, uttering and related offences. According to the NPA, the accused allegedly forged sale agreements, municipal resolutions, and affidavits, and misused powers of attorney to illegally transfer the properties.

Source: Briefly News