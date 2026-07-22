Before-and-after photos of Skeem Saam actor Putla Sehlapelo resurfaced online, showing his look at 29 in 2008 versus 47 in 2026

Fans flooded the comments with praise for the Alfred Magongwa actor, calling him one of South Africa's finest performers

However, a handful of commenters drew comparisons between Sehlapelo's jawline and Vinícius Júnior's reported cosmetic procedure

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Putla Sehlapelo’s before-and-after pictures went viral. Images: putlasehlapelo

Source: Instagram

Side-by-side throwback photos of Skeem Saam's Putla Sehlapelo have been doing the rounds online, capturing the actor nearly two decades apart. The images, taken at ages 29 in 2008 and 47 in 2026, have given fans plenty to talk about.

Sehlapelo is best known for his role as the scheming Alfred Magongwa in the long-running hit SABC1 drama series. The 18-year gap between the two photographs is visible in how his face has matured, though he has kept the same signature beard and hairstyle throughout.

Fans praise the Skeem Saam star

The comments section became a celebration of Sehlapelo's talent, with many admirers taking the opportunity to recognise his contribution to South African television.

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molwantwa_sambo wrote:

"One of the best actors we've ever produced. Kgoshi Malore."

Mr_dwing added simply:

"Amazing man this one."

Khutso_A chimed in with a flattering comparison, saying:

"Putla has always been a cute guy. He reminds me of Tony Kgoroge."

Fans reacted to 'Skeem Saam' star Putla Sehlapelo’s before-and-after pictures. Image: putlasehlapelo

Source: Instagram

Did Putla Sehlapelo get work done?

Not everyone in the comments stayed focused on the acting credentials. A few followers zoomed in on Sehlapelo's jawline, drawing an unexpected parallel to Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinícius Júnior.

The football star recently made headlines after reportedly undergoing a non-surgical cosmetic treatment in Brazil known as chin harmonisation, a procedure that uses injectable fillers to define the jawline and add projection to the chin.

That news clearly stuck in some fans' minds when they saw Sehlapelo's photos.

Nkoskhodola_23 commented:

"I thought he also did face uplifting like Vini."

_TheBlaqGuy was equally curious, asking:

"Did he get Vini's surgery?"

See Putla Sehlapelo's pictures below.

Nozipho Ntshangase shares facelift update

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nozipho Ntshangase's healing journey after her latest cosmetic surgery.

The former reality TV star underwent a facelift and has kept her online community in the loop on her transformation.

Source: Briefly News