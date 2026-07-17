Nozipho Ntshangase posted a video compilation documenting her facelift recovery journey from day two to day 10

The former reality TV star said she was surprised by how minimal the swelling and bruising were throughout the process

By day 10, Ntshangase had her stitches removed and attended a children's event, thrilling her followers

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Nozipho Ntshangase shared an honest review of her recovery after getting a facelift. Images: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

Former Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase is giving her followers a front-row seat to her facelift recovery, and Mzansi is here for every moment of it. On 15 July 2026, she posted a video compilation tracking her healing process, opening up about what the experience was really like.

The footage, which spans from day two all the way to day 10, begins with Ntshangase still bandaged up after leaving the hospital and ends with her attending an event for her children. It's a raw, honest look at post-surgical recovery that not many public figures choose to share.

Nozipho's honest take on her recovery

In her caption, Ntshangase was candid about how the process unfolded, admitting she had expected things to be far more difficult.

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"Surprisingly, the pain wasn't too bad. I stayed on sleeping tablets for the first four nights to keep myself comfortable, but by Day 6, I was already taking fewer painkillers. What really surprised me was how minimal the swelling and bruising were."

She also revealed that by day seven, she had begun red light therapy at Lux Clinic, which is to help speed up healing, reduce bruising and swelling, and minimise scarring, with a full review of that experience promised soon.

"By Day 10, my stitches were out, and I was even able to attend an event. I've used a filter in the event video (I was still conscious of the swelling) because I'm still not allowed to wear makeup just yet, but I'm so happy with how my recovery is going. One day at a time, and we're getting there."

This facelift marks Ntshangase's second cosmetic procedure, following a mommy makeover she previously underwent. She has been vocal about investing in herself, and this latest update shows she has no intention of slowing down.

See Nozipho Ntshangase's update below.

Fans and celebs rally behind Nozipho Ntshangase

The post drew warm reactions from followers and fellow personalities alike.

Reality TV star Nunurai was buzzing with excitement, writing:

"Love, love, love. Summer, we are outside."

TV personality Ratile Mabitsela kept it simple but sweet:

"So natural, beautiful!"

sharon_gambu added:

"Can't wait to see the final look."

boipelo_ford gushed over Nozipho Ntshangase:

"Forever 21, what do you even mean?"

Nozipho Ntshangase's followers are excited for her "face reveal." Image: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

Colombian woman dies after cosmetic surgery

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the tragic details behind a Colombian woman's death following a cosmetic procedure.

It was revealed that she had been treated at an unlicensed facility and died shortly after, prompting a massive investigation into her death.

Source: Briefly News