Nozipho Ntshangase revealed that she had undergone a "mini facelift," exactly a year after getting a tummy tuck

The former reality TV star shared that she was 14 days post-surgery and was gearing up for a massive face reveal

While many fans cheered Nozipho on, some urged her to embrace her natural beauty and cautioned against overdoing cosmetic procedures

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Nozipho Ntshangase revealed that she had gone under the knife again. Image: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and former Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase is back under the knife, and this time she's going for the face. On 10 July 2026, the star confirmed she had returned to her surgeon for a mini facelift, posting about the experience just two weeks after the procedure.

It all started on 2 July, when Nozipho posted a video of herself walking into a hospital with a luggage bag, hinting that something was in the works. She later confirmed the procedure, crediting her surgeon, Chrysis Sofianos, with whom she had already built a trusted relationship.

"I've decided to invest in myself, and I've trusted my amazing surgeon again for another procedure, and this time, it's a mini facelift."

A year of transformation

The timing is significant. Nozipho's latest surgery comes exactly a year after she got an abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck or "mommy makeover." She spoke glowingly about how that first procedure changed more than just her physique.

"It gave me so much more than a physical transformation. It gave me confidence, comfort, and a fresh start in ways I never expected."

At the time of her latest announcement, she was 14 days into her recovery and said she was looking forward to doing a face reveal for her followers.

Her transformation journey also carries a personal dimension. Nozipho's cosmetic surgeries follow her split from ex-husband Zola Ntshangase, which came after he took on a second wife. The surgeries appear to be part of a broader chapter of reinvention for her.

Watch Nozipho Ntshangase's video below.

Fans divided over the decision

The announcement drew a wave of mixed reactions online. Supporters applauded her for taking bold steps towards self-investment, but a number of followers expressed worry about where this path might lead.

ursular_k said:

"Jesus is the only answer to our problems. He fills the internal void that our souls yearn for. He quenches the thirst to seek external validation. And fills you up with himself until joy overflows."

nomusachunkie wrote:

"You don't need this procedure. You are beautiful, and learn to embrace ageing in a healthy way."

nozipombere expressed concern:

"You were already perfect. Why a facelift? These things seem to be addictive. Praying she doesn't overdo it. She's gorgeous."

For now, Nozipho appears focused on her recovery and her upcoming reveal, with her fanbase watching closely to see the results.

Several social media users were concerned about Nozipho Ntshangase's latest surgery. Image: simplynozipho

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni shares cost of her surgery

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Gogo Skhotheni's breakdown of how much she spent on her tummy tuck.

The media personality and sangoma shared an honest take on her journey with cosmetic procedures while debunking a longstanding rumour about her snatched figure.

Source: Briefly News