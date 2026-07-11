South African actress and socialite Khanyi Mbau opened up about feeling overlooked in the acting industry despite her long career

The star said stereotypes about her personal life, including being labelled a gold digger, have consistently overshadowed her professional work

Social media users rallied behind Khanyi, praising her talent, wisdom and self-awareness after her candid interview went viral

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Khanyi Mbau opened up about feeling overlooked in the industry. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau has had enough of being reduced to headlines about her personal life. The actress sat down on the Inside Story podcast and got refreshingly candid about a frustration she has carried for years: the entertainment industry simply will not acknowledge her as the serious actress she is.

Despite a career that has spanned decades, from starring on Muvhango to Meet the Khumalos, Mbau says the conversation rarely gets that far. Tabloid narratives about her relationships and lifestyle have followed her so persistently that they have become the lens through which the industry sees her, and she is tired of it.

"This industry would never give me my accolades and accept that 'She's an actress,'" she said. "They'd rather say, 'No, the gold digger. Oh, no, Khanyi with the cars.'"

Mbau first stepped into the public eye following her marriage to the late businessman Mandla Mthembu, and the gold-digger label has trailed her ever since. While she has made it clear she is unbothered by what people call her, she drew a sharp distinction between brushing off criticism and accepting that it has shaped how the industry treats her.

"I always feel like there's a gate that I always have to break down to be part of the club," she said, describing the exhausting reality of having to prove herself over and over again in spaces that should already recognise her contribution.

Watch Khanyi Mbau's video below.

Mzansi gives her the flowers the industry won't

Even if the industry has been slow to celebrate her, social media users were quick to do what the establishment has not. After her podcast appearance circulated online, fans flooded the comments with praise.

bobbidemi said:

"The actress that we all know she is. A jack of all trades! Give this woman her flowers."

yoyoveeking_ wrote:

"@mbaureloaded speaks with so much certainty, and it truly reflects the depth of her inner work and self-awareness. She's genuinely inspiring and, yes, definitely sisi, the sky is the limit."

orangeloveza posted:

"One thing about Khanyi that I love is how she pours into people, with wisdom, love and grace. She's a big sister, and growing up in her era, I tend to appreciate her more. When I see her, there's something about her. If you look, you'll see."

Mzansi sang Khanyi Mbau's praises and gave her her flowers. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Social media debates over Khanyi Mbau's new face

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of Khanyi Mbau showing off her flawless face.

The former Muvhango actress left fans stunned by her incredible facial features, crediting her years of cosmetic surgery, while wondering whether she was finally done with the tune-ups to her appearance.

Source: Briefly News