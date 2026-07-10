A video of Khanyi Mbau getting her makeup done went viral on X, with fans noticing how dramatically her facial features have changed

South African fans praised her current look but expressed concern about whether she would continue getting cosmetic procedures

Mzansi reacted with a mix of humour and genuine worry, debating whether the media personality has finally gone far enough with the work

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Khanyi Mbau's latest makeup video sparked fresh debate online. Image: Khanyi Mbau

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau is once again trending after a video of her getting her makeup done sparked fresh debate about her cosmetic surgery journey. While many fans praised the media personality's glamorous appearance, others couldn't help but weigh in on how much her facial features have changed over the years.

Viral makeup video gets Mzansi talking

The video was shared on X by user @MsRuby_, who captioned it:

"Khanyi Mbau is actually gorgeous, hopefully there won't be any more work done 🥺🥺 she is fine now."

The post quickly gained traction as many social media users echoed the sentiment, praising Khanyi's current appearance while expressing hope that she would not undergo any more cosmetic procedures.

Khanyi has long been open about undergoing cosmetic enhancements, making her transformation a frequent topic of discussion online. The viral clip reignited the conversation, with fans debating whether the media personality has finally reached the point where she should stop altering her appearance.

See the video in the X post below:

Fans praise her current appearance

While many agreed that Khanyi looked stunning in the viral clip, several social media users said they hoped she would not undergo any more cosmetic procedures. Many felt she had reached a point where she looked her best and urged her to stop altering her appearance.

Reacting to the post, @Nkosana_Tebogo wrote:

"She must stop editing her face,"

While @Kutlwii commented:

"Her face has suffered, I hope she is done fixing."

@Ndawana added:

"That face went through so much,"

echoing concerns that Khanyi had already undergone enough cosmetic work.

Mixed reactions over future procedures

Fans shared mixed reactions to Khanyi Mbau's evolving appearance. Image: Khanyi Mbau

Source: Instagram

Others believed Khanyi was unlikely to stop having cosmetic procedures.

@Unconfirmed_ZA wrote:

"LOL, you don't know these people. SHE WILL go again. she will never stop. they never stop."

Another user, @AmoNtombi, suggested cosmetic surgery can become addictive, commenting:

"Unfortunately it's addictive, she will continue until she becomes botched 🤦‍♀️."

Meanwhile, @nonz_nonie joked:

"She might be on her way to Turkey now 🤣🤣. This one yoh can't confirm."

The conversation showed that while many fans admired Khanyi Mbau's latest look, others remained concerned about whether she would continue with cosmetic enhancements, keeping the discussion around her transformation alive on social media.

Khanyi unveils dazzling new smile

Recently Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau recently showed off her newly enhanced smile after getting a fresh set of veneers, leaving South Africans divided. While many fans praised her confidence and said the new teeth suited her glamorous image, others felt the veneers looked too large or unnatural.

Despite the mixed reactions online, Khanyi appeared pleased with the results, continuing to embrace her cosmetic transformation with confidence.

Source: Briefly News