Social media is buzzing after Thakgi Ledwaba and his rumoured girlfriend Khanyi Mars posted videos from an exciting outing together

While Thakgi's video did not show Mars' face, she later confirmed that they were indeed together, adding more fuel to the longstanding dating rumours

The former Piano Pulse co-hosts have neither confirmed nor denied their rumoured relationship, but fans say their chemistry speaks for itself

Thakgi Ledwaba and Khanyi Mars left fans convinced that they are indeed an item. Images: thakgiabhorshumans, ii_marss

Source: Instagram

Podcasters Thakgi Ledwaba and Khanyi Mars have set tongues wagging after footage from a Mercedes-Benz racetrack event all but confirmed what their followers have suspected for months: that the two are more than just colleagues.

On 8 July 2026, Thakgi shared a video of himself behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz during a brand-hosted test drive event, co-organised with DJ Shimza. Seated beside him was a female passenger widely believed to be Mars. Although her face never appears on camera throughout the clip, Khanyi posted her own footage from the passenger seat, capturing her excitement as the car tore down the track alongside her rumoured partner.

The two first became familiar faces to each other's audiences through the Piano Pulse podcast, which they co-hosted together before the show was rebranded as Music Pulse and later bid farewell to Khanyi. Speculation about a romance began circulating after Mars made repeated appearances in Thakgi's Instagram photo dumps, though neither of them has publicly addressed the gossip.

Instead of addressing the speculation and questions directly, Khanyi diverts them by focusing entirely on the event, keeping the public guessing about where she stands on the rumoured relationship.

The racetrack videos have only added fuel to the fire, with followers convinced the pair are no longer just industry friends.

Watch Thakgi and Khanyi Mars' video below.

Fans react to the couple's chemistry

Social media lit up after the clips made their rounds, with many saying the two simply could not avoid the allegations any longer.

33Music_Plug wrote:

"Thakgi and Khanyi Mars are not beating the allegations!"

ryanhangoma declared:

"Thakgi is lucky."

Niko_lastnumber said:

"I love this for them."

Rapspikitjo_G laughed:

"He almost asked Mars for the name of his Durban July fit designer on yesterday's show."

Social media users are convinced that Thakgi Ledwaba and Khanyi Mars are secretly dating. Images: thakgiabhorshumans, ii_marss

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh seemingly goes public with new relationship

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a mystery woman believed to be DJ Fresh's new girlfriend.

Two years after the tragic death of his ex-wife, the veteran DJ and broadcaster is rumoured to have found love again with a stunning lady.

Source: Briefly News