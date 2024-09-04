Thabiso Sikwane's memorial and funeral service details have officially been revealed

The veteran broadcaster passed away after reportedly suffering from a headache and being taken to the hospital

Tributes continue to pour out for Thabiso as Mzansi celebrates her life and remarkable legacy

Mourners are asked to wear bright African colours at Thabiso Sikwane's memorial service. Images: thabisowasikwane

The details of Thabiso Sikwane's memorial and funeral service have been revealed following the late broadcaster's tragic passing.

Thabiso Sikwane's memorial details revealed

In the days following the untimely death of legendary radio and TV broadcaster, Thabiso Sikwane, her loved ones have officially released the details of her final sendoff.

Thabiso passed away on 31 August 2024, just hours before her birthday party, after reportedly complaining about a headache for several days before being sent to the hospital, where she tragically died.

As fans and loved ones continue to mourn her life and legacy, we learn that she will be commemorated at a memorial service on Friday, 6 September 2024, at 9 AM at 3C Ministries in Irene, Centurion.

Mourners are asked to wear bright African colours, not black, to celebrate Thabiso's vibrant character. A private cremation ceremony will be held by her family at a later stage.

Mzansi mourns Thabiso Sikwane's death

Netizens are still coming to terms with Thabiso's passing, and sent condolence messages to her family:

Bhelekazi_13 said:

"May your soul find eternal peace, mama. You had plans for today, and God had plans for you. Condolences to the family and friends."

l_keletso was shattered:

"I’m speechless! I feel sorry for her children and loved ones! I’ve learnt so much from her! Oh man, life is fragile and fleeting, ga go tlwaelege tuu! May her beautiful soul rest in peace and power!"

Los_Mochacos wrote:

"Oh man, to think I was just watching her interview with DJ Fresh. Sad news indeed."

DJ Fresh honours gigs following Thabiso Sikwane's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from DJ Fresh vowing to honour his bookings despite Thabiso Sikwane's passing.

Fresh shared a story to explain his decision, saying his ex-wife would have encouraged him to do the same.

