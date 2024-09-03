South African producer DJ Fresh has announced that he won't be cancelling any of his scheduled gigs

This was after the news of his ex-wife, Thabiso Sikwane's death, hit social media

DJ Fresh shared that his elder son told him to honour their mother in all of his gigs as this is what she would've wanted

The South African legendary music producer DJ Fresh shared how he would honour his ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane, who passed away on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

DJ Fresh shares why he won't cancel gigs after his ex-wife's passing

DJ Fresh has announced to all his fans that he wouldn't be cancelling any of his scheduled gigs even though his ex-wife, Thabiso Sikwane, had passed away.

According to Sunday World, the veteran radio personality recently shared on social media the talk he had with his elder son, Thato Sikwane, in which the boy encouraged him to honour Thabiso in all his gigs as that is what she would've wanted him to do.

DJ Fresh's son said:

"Dad, I hope that you are going to honour your gig bookings because that is what Mom would want. Just make sure you represent her but please don’t cancel the bookings."

Replying to what his son said, DJ Fresh reminisced on when they had another, Wandy, who is now 15.

He said:

"Just like she did when Wandy, our 15-year-old, was born. Wandy arrived a tad early, and I had booked in Durban. I remember being busy trying to cancel that booking, and in between that delivery, she [Thabiso] said to me that when this baby pops today, you will honour your bookings."

