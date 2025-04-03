South African youngsters did not allow one excited police officer to share his pride after marching all day

The group was a part of the movement that raised awareness for the Bergview College sexual assault case

All nine provinces in Mzansi joined in on the fight for justice on behalf of the 7-year-old girl from Matatiele

A police officer was put in his place by the youth after sharing his excitement about the active protesters in Johannesburg.

The South African youth dealt with an excited police officer after a day of protesting. Image: @nompilosimphiwe

Source: TikTok

The South African youngsters did not appreciate his choice of words and immediately cut short his overused speech.

SA deals with excited cop during mass protest

After a full week of protests around South Africa, the Bergview assault case is still moving at a snail's pace. Johannesburg protesters reached the Constitutional Court, where they met with an excited cop who said:

“Give yourselves a round of applause for what you have done.”

South African youngsters couldn’t stand the officer’s speech and told him they were not supposed to be protesting in the first place. Many of them cut him off and demanded justice for the young victim.

The cop urged the youngsters before him to listen to his speech and said:

“You have done good work by coming to the right place to voice your grievances. I have seen the story in the media with regard to the incident. Here at the Constitutional Court, which is the arm of the state responsible for sorting out issues like that, it will be taken care of. South Africa has good laws in place.”

The crowd roared as the cop spoke, demanding justice while he danced around the subject.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Youngsters demand justice for Bergview College victim

The Mzansi youth was unimpressed with one cop during a day of protests in Johannesburg:

An excited cop failed to convince protesters in Johannesburg. Image: @nompilosimphiwe

Source: TikTok

@zethugcaba realised the power and drive the South African youth had:

“The 2000s kids will humble SA.”

@u_sir_name ensured people in the comments section signed the petition:

“Have you signed the petition? #JusticeForCweCwe.”

@sino_amazingi was amazed by the capabilities of the Mzansi youth:

“Our future is looking very bright with such young people our parents were afraid of them, but we are not. #JusticeForCweCwe.”

@peachers realised how the South African youth was:

“The generation of the 2000s will one day free us from this comic government.”

@Buthelezi nomali was proud of the young people of Mzansi:

“Well done students!”

@yenkosihlubi pointed out the cop's behaviour as he addressed the youngsters:

“He’s so amused, he keeps on smiling, and it’s agitating.”

Capetonians fill up CBD to seek justice

People from Cape Town stood up for the Western Cape and joined the fight for the 7-year-old Bergview College sexual assault victim. Capetonians filled up the CBD even after their meet-up point was unclear and protested against the country's flawed justice system.

The large group of protesters raised awareness of the dire case and shared their videos online to ensure that more people were aware of the issue. The rest of South Africa was moved and continued fighting for justice.

