President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the recent tensions in South Africa between locals and foreign nationals

The president discussed whether South Africans are xenophobic after a meeting with Kenya's president, William Ruto

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's statement, sharing mixed reactions to his view on the actions of citizens

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President Cyril Ramaphosa insists South Africans aren’t xenophobic, saying they want to live peacefully with other Africans. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that South Africans are not xenophobic.

The South African president made the comments at a press conference following talks with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto. The Kenyan president is embarking on a three-day visit to South Africa from 3 June to 5 June 2026.

The visit comes amid rising tensions in South Africa, as organisations like March and March demand that undocumented foreigners leave the country by 30 June 2026.

Ramaphosa insists citizens want to live with other Africans

During the press conference, Ramaphosa insisted that South Africans didn’t have an issue with citizens from other African countries.

“South Africans are not xenophobic. South ⁠Africans ​are Africans. They want ​to live with other Africans peacefully," he said.

He added that citizens were calling on the government as leaders to address the many challenges that were brought on by the issue of migration. Ramaphosa also recently called on locals and foreign nationals to respect the law.

South Africa to send envoys

The president also stated that the government would send out envoys to other African countries ‌and around the world, following the recent attacks targeting immigrants from other nations.

"There will be envoys, yes, there will be people that we will send ​around not only on the continent ​but also around the world," he said.

He explained that this would be done to address the issue of migration, and so they wanted as many key role players and countries to ​work together as possible.

Kenya's President William Ruto embarked on a visit to South Africa and met with Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South Africans debate Ramaphosa’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Sipho Zono said:

“After someone reminded him that soon it is election time, now he's changing his tune.”

Trevor Tinarwo suggested:

“Let us just Google or ask AI the meaning of the word xenophobia, then we will tell you whether or not South Africans are xenophobic.”

Buddy Slaga Szn questioned:

“Which South Africa are you in?”

Lionel Vandiek Chaminuka exclaimed:

“South Africans are working to discontinue the illegal activities in the country, that’s it. South Africa for South Africans is not negotiable.”

Mosala X Salemane claimed:

“Cupcake is being sweet because 30 June is around the corner.”

Yolisa Ngqengelele agreed:

“Cupcake is singing a different tune now. 30 June is a few steps away.”

Leroy Mjit'oGrand Benjamin said:

“I salute South Africans. They showed their government that he doesn't call the shots. He will do by the will of the people.”

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma criticised over comments

Briefly News reported that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has shared her thoughts on the current protests targeting undocumented migrants in the country.

The former African Union (AU) chairperson also discussed claims made that the deportation of foreigners would solve unemployment issues in South Africa.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Dr Dlamini-Zuma's comments about illegal immigration in the country, with many criticising her over her stance.

Source: Briefly News