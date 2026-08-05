Stormers Star Deon Fourie Reveals Springbok Ambition After Knee Injury Return
- Stormers veteran Deon Fourie is set to return after months out with a knee injury, bringing valuable experience back to the squad
- The Rugby World Cup winner believes his comeback could help reignite his hopes of earning another opportunity in Springbok colours
- A blockbuster clash against the All Blacks will give Fourie an early chance to prove his fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Stormers forward Deon Fourie is in line to make his return from a knee injury when the Cape side takes on the All Blacks on Friday, 7 August. The experienced loose forward says his comeback is also an opportunity to push for another chance with the Springboks.
The Rugby World Cup winner has not played since injuring his knee during a United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster in May. After undergoing surgery and completing his rehabilitation, the 39-year-old is back in contention for selection.
SA Rugby Mag reports that while speaking to reporters, Fourie said wearing the Springbok jersey remains his biggest motivation.
"You always want to wear the green and gold jersey," he said, adding that he hopes to "put my hand up" for more Test rugby.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Veteran eager to test his fitness
Fourie admitted the clash against the All Blacks will provide the clearest indication of where his fitness stands after more than two months out of action.
"I'm ready," he said, while noting that the match itself would reveal how well his recovery has progressed.
All Blacks clash offers rare opportunity
The veteran also described Friday's fixture as a special occasion for the Stormers squad. He said opportunities to face the All Blacks are few and far between. He said many players dream of standing opposite the haka, making the match one of the biggest moments of their careers.
Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 at Cape Town Stadium. Fourie will look to mark his return with a performance that could strengthen his Springbok ambitions.
Rassie Erasmus manages Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth's return
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus outlined how he plans to manage the return of Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth when South Africa faces Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, 8 August.
While both experienced forwards are back from injury, Erasmus admitted he is not expecting either player to complete the full match.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).