Stormers veteran Deon Fourie is set to return after months out with a knee injury, bringing valuable experience back to the squad

The Rugby World Cup winner believes his comeback could help reignite his hopes of earning another opportunity in Springbok colours

A blockbuster clash against the All Blacks will give Fourie an early chance to prove his fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Deon Fourie makes a big admission after his injury return. Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Stormers forward Deon Fourie is in line to make his return from a knee injury when the Cape side takes on the All Blacks on Friday, 7 August. The experienced loose forward says his comeback is also an opportunity to push for another chance with the Springboks.

The Rugby World Cup winner has not played since injuring his knee during a United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster in May. After undergoing surgery and completing his rehabilitation, the 39-year-old is back in contention for selection.

SA Rugby Mag reports that while speaking to reporters, Fourie said wearing the Springbok jersey remains his biggest motivation.

"You always want to wear the green and gold jersey," he said, adding that he hopes to "put my hand up" for more Test rugby.

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Veteran eager to test his fitness

Fourie admitted the clash against the All Blacks will provide the clearest indication of where his fitness stands after more than two months out of action.

"I'm ready," he said, while noting that the match itself would reveal how well his recovery has progressed.

Stormers star Deon Fourie has returned from a knee injury and says he is still hoping to earn another Springbok call-up ahead of the All Blacks clash. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

All Blacks clash offers rare opportunity

The veteran also described Friday's fixture as a special occasion for the Stormers squad. He said opportunities to face the All Blacks are few and far between. He said many players dream of standing opposite the haka, making the match one of the biggest moments of their careers.

Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 at Cape Town Stadium. Fourie will look to mark his return with a performance that could strengthen his Springbok ambitions.

Rassie Erasmus manages Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth's return

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus outlined how he plans to manage the return of Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth when South Africa faces Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, 8 August.

While both experienced forwards are back from injury, Erasmus admitted he is not expecting either player to complete the full match.

Source: Briefly News