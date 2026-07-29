Jacques Potgieter has sparked fresh interest after sharing more family moments with Angelique Gerber without explaining everything

Fans have been asking questions about the former Springbok's relationship status following his recent split from Lizane Wagner

A short reply from Potgieter has fuelled new speculation about where things stand between the former couple

Jacques Potgieter has responded after fans urged him to marry Angelique Gerber again. Image: jacquespotgieter7

Source: Instagram

Former Springbok Jacques Potgieter has addressed growing speculation about his relationship with actress Angelique Gerber, saying the pair were "never divorced" after fans suggested they should remarry.

The comments come after Potgieter shared another family photo with Gerber and their children on social media. The pair, who separated publicly in 2022, were attending one of their eldest son's sporting events.

Jacques Potgieter responds to reunion speculation

Potgieter captioned the post, "Fun in the sun", adding the hashtags "#happiness" and "#supporting".

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Many followers interpreted the post as a sign that the former couple had reconciled. One supporter commented that the pair could now "marry again".

Potgieter replied:

"We were never divorced."

His response quickly attracted attention as fans continued to speculate about the couple's relationship.

Potgieter's family posts spark fresh interest

Recent social media posts have frequently featured Gerber alongside Potgieter and their three children.

The renewed attention follows Potgieter's reported split from Lizane "Lalla" Wagner after four years together. According to The South African, Wagner previously said she was not the "other woman" during Potgieter's marriage.

In April 2026, Potgieter publicly thanked Gerber on her birthday. He wrote:

"Thank you for being an awesome mom to our three beautiful children. We pray that Jesus gives you a long life."

While Potgieter's latest comment seems to confirm they remain legally married, neither he nor Gerber has publicly confirmed they have reconciled.

Derick Hougaard's desperate plea sparks concern among rugby fans

Briefly News also reported that former Springbok fly-half Derick Hougaard left supporters deeply concerned after ending a two-year silence on social media with an emotional plea for help.

Hougaard told followers he was facing a crisis that seemed "impossible" to overcome and appealed for an "angel" to come to his aid.

Source: Briefly News