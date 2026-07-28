SA DJ Prince Kaybee clapped back at a fan who questioned his age on X on Sunday, 26 July 2026

The fan assumed Kaybee was 56 years old, prompting a sharp response from the DJ

Mzansi weighed in on the exchange, with many siding with Kaybee's fierce comeback

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Prince Kaybee responded to a fan who assumed he was old. Image: princekaybee

Source: Instagram

SA hitmaker Prince Kaybee is not here to be played with. The DJ and gamer delivered a sharp clapback on Sunday, 26 July 2026, after a fan questioned his age on X in a way that left little room for interpretation.

The drama kicked off when user @Bomikazi_ quoted one of Kaybee's posts and wrote, "Aren't you 56 or something?" The comment appeared to stem from a previous remark the DJ made about finding it difficult to perform at clubs past the age of 40. Rather than letting the assumption slide, Kaybee fired back with a question of his own

Responding to the fan, Kaybee said, "When your father was 56, did he look like me?"

Mzansi left chuckling at Prince Kaybee's response

The context behind the confusion is telling. Kaybee had previously suggested that DJing at clubs would be a challenge for him once he crossed the 40-year mark, a comment that seemingly led some followers to believe he had already surpassed that age by a wide margin. The fan's assumption that he was pushing 56 clearly did not sit well with him.

His response landed hard online, drawing a mix of laughter, support, and a few raised eyebrows from Mzansi. The post quickly gained traction, and fans flooded the replies with their takes:

@itsTrish_23 admitted she was also in the dark: "I thought you were over 40 already too 🌚"

@Spha_Mntungw was floored by the comeback: "This comeback inzima 😭🤦🏿‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️😩"

@KatlegoVeer did not hold back: "😭😭personal insult against the user's family tree."

@MindUrselfPls tried to offer some perspective: "Dude, it means you've been in the industry for so long it's hard to believe you've not hit 40 already."

@PresidentMosey kept it light: "You always ready for a fight🤣"

Prince Kaybee shares price of game simulator

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee shared a photo of himself inside a racing simulator setup that gave many people sleepless nights trying to figure out the price

The talented DJ and producer hinted he had not touched a racing sim in a long time before the session

Source: Briefly News