Top 17 hottest female DJs in South Africa 2022: Talented DJs from Mzansi

There are numerous female DJs in South Africa who can deliver a party experience like no other. These prolific deejays vary in the music genres they play, record labels, and financial aspects such as booking fees. Who are the top female DJs in South Africa in 2022?

Numerous South African female disc jockeys have had an impressive rise to fame. Today, most of them perform for audiences in social gatherings, nightclubs, on television, radio, and online.

List of the best female DJs in South Africa

Here is a comprehensive list of Mzansi's top female DJs in 2022.

17. DJ Fix

Fikile Moeti holding an award. Photo: @fixmoeti

Real name: Fikile Moeti

Fikile Moeti Date of birth: September 10 1986

September 10 1986 Age: 35 years

Fikile Moeti, popularly known by her stage name, DJ Fix, is a well-known South African DJ, television presenter, and radio show host. She rose to fame when she was named the first female video jockey on MTV Networks Africa.

DJ Fix is a darling to many because of her unparalleled electro-dance shows. Her success is largely affiliated with the South African radio station 5FM, where she used to perform. Moeti was born in the Eastern Cape but currently lives in Johannesburg.

16. DJ Cndo

DJ Cndo in purple. Photo: @dj_cndo

Real name: Sindisiwe Zungu

Sindisiwe Zungu Date of birth: May 22 1984

May 22 1984 Age: 38 years

Durban DJ Sindisiwe Zungu, commonly known by the name DJ Cndo, has been taking Mzansi by storm for years now. She recently won two prestigious Metro Fm awards; Best Dance Album in 2011 and Best Female Artist in 2014.

15. DJ Lady Lea

DJ Lady Lea in casual wear. Photo: @djladylea

Real name: Lea Moscou Barrett

Lea Moscou Barrett Date of birth: April 21 1980

April 21 1980 Age: 42 years

Lady Lea is a well-known South African disk jockey and record label owner who has been a guest DJ at most clubs in all major cities in and around South Africa. In addition, she has toured Europe severally since 2007, playing in events in Amsterdam, Ibiza and the UK.

Besides constantly playing shows around the country at top venues, she is also the proud owner of an artist management company and an event management firm known as Zonke Event Specialists.

14. DJ Buhle

DJ Buhle looking pensive. Photo: @dj_buhle

Real name: Nobuhle Nhlapo

Nobuhle Nhlapo Date of birth: N/A

N/A Age: N/A

DJ Buhle's career began with the renowned BFR Crew in Orlando West back in 2004. In 2005, she began playing at events and clubs in the Eastern Cape, Mafikeng, and Qwaqwa. By 2006 she had become a resident DJ at Sefateng.

DJ Buhle has been on the decks for over 18 years now. Buhle is a full-time deejay. She has played in South Africa's most significant events and shows, such as We House Sunday, Oppikoppi Festival, and Deep Town Jozi, among many others.

13. MS Cosmo

MS Cosmo in a stunning outfit. Photo: @mscosmosa

Real name: Nonqaba Nozuko Rwaxa

Nonqaba Nozuko Rwaxa Date of birth: April 20 1988

April 20 1988 Age: 34 years

MS Cosmo is another top female DJ in South Africa. She strictly mixes hip-hop music. Interestingly, she is the first and only female deejay at Channel O Africa's program called Bassment. Besides deejaying, MS Cosmo is also a singer with two hit singles.

The female star won the Best Radio Show award in 2013. She recently joined Metro FM's weekend midday show known as The Encore.

12. Pabi Moloi

Pabi Moloi in blue. Photo: @pabimoloi

Real name: Pabi Moloi

Pabi Moloi Date of birth: January 18 1984

January 18 1984 Age: 38 years

Pabi is best known for hosting the M-Net magazine program All Access from 2009-to 2012. For a long time, she has been a multi-faceted radio disk jockey, playing different genres of music depending on her audience preferences and the occasion. Apart from deejaying, Pabi is also a renowned radio and television presenter. She recently quit The Morning Show on e.tv to further her university studies.

11. DJ Roxxi

DJ Roxxi looking nice. Photo: @djroxxi

Real name: Deshnie Govender

Deshnie Govender Date of birth: April 05 1985

April 05 1985 Age: 37 years

DJ Roxxi is one of the few Indian female club DJs in South Africa. Born Deshnie Govender, DJ Roxxi, has been part of the country's entertainment industry since 2006. She often performs for audiences in Indian-themed clubs in Durban and other parts of the country.

The deejay specializes in electro house and hip-hop genres.

10. Dineo Ranaka

Dineo Ranaka on the decks. Photo: @dineoranaka

Real name: Dineo Ranaka

Dineo Ranaka Date of birth: December 16 1983

December 16 1983 Age: 38 years

Ranaka is known for her significant contribution to the acceptance of DJs on radio and television shows. She loves creating dance/electronic music mixes when on the radio. The 38-year-old is one of the top 10 female DJs in South Africa.

Dineo and her husband recently went their separate ways, with the DJ citing domestic abuse and infidelity as the reasons behind the split.

9. Poppy Ntshongwana

Poppy looking all happy. Photo: @gsport4girls

Real name: Poppy Ntshongwana

Poppy Ntshongwana Date of birth: January 26, 1984

January 26, 1984 Age: 38 years

Poppy Ntshongwana is a South African radio DJ and events MC best known for her radio presenter role on 5FM since 2005. Poppy started out as a contributor to the Fresh Drive show and later landed her own show on the station.

8. Thando Thabethe

Thando posing for a photo. Thando Thabethe

Real name: Thando Thabethe

Thando Thabethe Date of birth: June 18 1990

June 18 1990 Age: 32 years

Thando Thabethe is a renowned South African radio DJ, actress, and television show host. One of her best-known roles was on the TLC show Thando Bares All. Today, she hosts the drive time show on 947.

Thando Thabethe is based in Johannesburg and is among the many Mzansi entertainers who have been nurtured by the largest South African youth radio station, YFM.

Thando and her partner, Lunga Shabalala, recently sparked rumours of a breakup when they removed pictures of each other from their social media accounts.

7. DJ Shelly

Rochelle de Bruyn in grey. Photo: @sh.elly

Real name: Rochelle de Bruyn

Rochelle de Bruyn Date of birth: March 07 1990

March 07 1990 Age: 32 years

Rochelle de Bruyn is a South African DJ and record producer best known as the house DJ on the SABC2 music game show Noot vir Noot, which she joined in 2019. A regular on the Cape Town entertainment scene, she has frequently opened for the famous record producer and DJ duo Pascal & Pearce.

6. DJ Lindi Lush

Real name: Lindi Lush

Lindi Lush Date of birth: N/A

N/A Age: N/A

DJ Lindi Lush has been on the country's entertainment scene for quite some time. She is well-known and regularly performs in Gauteng, Cape Town, Mosselbay, and Durban.

Lindi is also part of the all-female deejay group known as Double-Liscious. She has been voted one of the best female deejays in South Africa severally.

5. Miss Williams

Miss Williams in stunning red hair. Photo: @djmswilliams

Real name: Cindy Williams

Cindy Williams Date of birth: April 12 1987

April 12 1987 Age: 35 years

Miss Williams is a Johannesburg-based DJ renowned for her remarkable song selection on her popular mixes. Williams has a way of making her audience fall in love with every track on her playlist. The DJ was born and raised in East London before relocating to South Africa.

4. Owami Mafokate

Owami Mafokate in stylish glasses. Photo: @owamimafokate

Real name: Owami Mafokate

Owami Mafokate Date of birth: 20 September 2001

20 September 2001 Age: 20 years

Owami Mafokate is one of the best new female DJs in South Africa. Besides her craft on the decks, the 20-year-old is also an entrepreneur, brand ambassador, entertainer, and philanthropist. Owami is the daughter of Arthur Mafokate, one of the country's Kwaito legends.

At just 16 years, she appeared on national television to showcase her talent and has been ripping up the decks ever since. In 2021, she won an Amapiano, which she said came as a surprise to her. Still, one cannot come up with a list of names of Amapiano female DJs in South Africa without mentioning Owami Mafokate.

3. Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago and her dogs. Photo: @leratokganyago

Real name: Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago Date of birth: 22 July 1982

22 July 1982 Age: 40 years

Lerato Kganyago is a household name in the South African entertainment scene. Her deejay and emceeing skills have made her one of the top black female DJs in 2022. She plays a variety of genres in her shows. Besides being a DJ, Lerato is also an award-winning television presenter, actress, model, and businesswoman.

She is well known for her Soweto TV segment known as The LKG Show. The renowned DJ recently celebrated two years of marriage with her husband, Thami Ndlela.

2. DBN Gogo

DBN Gogo in black. Photo: @dbngogo

Real name: Mandisa Radebe

Mandisa Radebe Date of birth: May 30 1993

May 30 1993 Age: 29 years

DBN Gogo is a multi-talented young woman who has taken the South African music scene by storm. She is a musician, music producer, and one of the best deep house female DJs in South Africa. The DJ is best known for hosting the Lockdown House Party on Channel O at the height of the covid-19 pandemic.

The DJ was recently named among those to play at Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

1. DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle looking good in green. Photo: @djzinhle

Real name: Ntombezinhle Jiyane

Ntombezinhle Jiyane Date of birth: December 30, 1983

December 30, 1983 Age: 38 years

Who is the best female DJ in South Africa? The answer is Ntombezinhle Jiyane, popularly known as DJ Zinhle. She is an award-winning disk jockey who often performs for audiences in fancy South African clubs. DJ Zinhle is also one of the most successful women in the South African entertainment industry. She has numerous awards and several flourishing business ventures to her name. Besides deejaying, Zinhle is also an author, entrepreneur, record producer, and singer.

Who is the richest female DJ in South Africa?

With an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, DJ Zinhle is the richest South African female DJ. Her wealth comes from numerous sources, including TV and radio salaries, performances, brand endorsements, and several business ventures.

How do I register as a DJ in South Africa?

Most South African DJ schools register their students after graduation. However, one can register online on various accredited websites. For example, one can visit the SAMRO website under the music section, where you will find the relevant application forms.

How much do DJs earn in South Africa?

According to payscale.com, the average hourly pay for a South African DJ is R275. However, this figure varies widely depending on a person's experience, popularity, quality, and network.

Who are the female twin DJs in South Africa?

Hlelo and Ntando. Photo: @ntandomasina

Former YFM presenters Hlelo and Ntando Masina are the two female DJs in South Africa who are twins. The two decided to take a break from the spotlight some few years ago but recently made a comeback by launching a new YouTube channel. Their reality television show Blame It On Fame had a successful run on e.tv and aired for two seasons.

Who is the best DJ in SA?

DJ Black Coffee is the top disk jockey in South Africa. His remarkable work, skill, and consistency have seen him perform in numerous venues worldwide. In addition to topping the charts in terms of popularity, he is also one of the wealthiest people in the South African entertainment industry.

Who is the best female DJ in Africa?

In 2021, DJane Magazine released a list of the best female DJs in Africa. Top of that list was DJ Zinhle. She was followed by DBN Gogo in the second position and Lerato Kganyago in third.

Who is the best female DJ?

DJ Nastia looking serious. Photo: @nastia.dj

According to GlobalsDJsGuide, the best female DJ in the world is DJ Nastia from Ukraine. She began her career in 2005 and has since performed in numerous countries in Europe, South America, and Asia.

Recap of the top female South African DJs

Here is a recap of the top female DJs in the Mzansi entertainment scene.

DJ Zinhle

DBN Gogo

Lerato Kganyago

Owami Mafokate

Miss Williams

Lindi Lush

DJ Shelly

Thando Thabethe

Poppy Ntshongwana

Dineo Ranaka

DJ Roxxi

Pabi Moloi

MS Cosmo

DJ Buhle

DJ Lady Lea

DJ Cndo

DJ Fix

The top female DJs in South Africa have been keeping their fans entertained with numerous mixes and performances. These ladies redefined deejaying by succeeding in the previously male-dominated field and continue to soar to new heights.

