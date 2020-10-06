South Africans were jubilant when Master KG ft Nomcebo's song, Jerusalema, hit 100 million views within a few months after its release. The excellent performance of this song raises the question about the future of African music on the international level. There are many African songs with 100 million views on YouTube.

African songs video. Image: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

More African singers collaborate among themselves and with international singers to expand their audience. Others do great without collaborations, which means that the time for Africa to shine worldwide has come. Most of these prominent artists own music production companies and initiatives that help local uprising musicians.

African songs with 100 million views on YouTube

Africa is home to indigenous genres like Kwaito, Amapiano, Afro-pop, and the reception each of these genres has received is immense. In the past decade, Afro-Pop has received unique reception in western countries, providing a platform for the growth of new artists. Interestingly enough, none of your favourite Afro-Pop artists made it to this list. So, what is the most viewed African music video on YouTube 2021?

1. Djadja by Aya Nakamura (804 million) - Mali

Djadja is the song with the most views on YouTube in 2021. Djadja is a RNB and soul hit by Aya Nakamura, a Malian-French artist. It was released in April 2018. Djadja is the lead single in her second album Nakamura, which the artist released in 2018.

It topped the charts in Romania, France, and the Netherlands. Djadja by Aya Nakamura currently has over 804 million views on YouTube.

2. Bella by Maître Gims (509 million) - Congo

Bella is second among the African songs with the most views on YouTube. Bella is a Latin pop and rap jam by Maître Gims, who hails from Congo. Even though he is one of the most influential musicians in Congo, Maître Gims lives in Morocco and France.

Gims released Bella in May 2013 as the third single in his album, Subliminal. Bella by Maître Gims has so far garnered 509 million YouTube views.

3. Jerusalema by Master KG ft Nomcebo (444 million) - South Africa

Jerusalema is the most viewed South African song on YouTube. It is also one of the most Shazamed songs in the world. Jerusalema is a smash-hit song by South African record producer and DJ Kgaogelo Moagi, better known as Master KG, featuring Nomcebo, a South African vocalist.

Jerusalema was initially released in November 2019, and after garnering positive feedback online, Master KG released its official video on 13th December 2019. In mid-2020, Jerusalema garnered international reaction after the viral #JerusalemaChallenge on TikTok and Instagram.

So far, Jerusalema has garnered more than 444 million YouTube views.

4. Magic In The Air by Magic System Feat. Chawki (345 million) - Ivory Coast

Magic In The Air is the fourth most viewed African song on YouTube in 2021. It is a single by Magic System, an Ivorian musical group featuring singer Chawki. Magic In The Air was released in March 2014 to coincide with the 2014 FIFA World Cup preparations in June 2014.

The jam earned airplay during football matches. Magic System's Magic In The Air has so far fetched more than 345 million YouTube views.

5. Ensay by Mohamed Ramadan and Saad Lamjarred (337 million) - Egypt

Ensay is fifth in the list of top 10 most viewed African songs on YouTube. It is a pop song by Mohamed Ramadan, an Egyptian rapper, actor, and singer. It features Saad Lamjarred, a Moroccan pop singer and songwriter. The duo posted Ensay's official music video in July 2019, and so far, it has gathered over 337 million YouTube views.

6. Liberté by Soolking feat. Ouled El Bahdja (290 million) - Algeria

Liberté is French Soul jam by Soolking, an Algerian rapper and singer. Liberté featurs Ouled El Bahdja. Ouled El Bahdja is an Algerian group.

Liberté was uploaded on YouTube in March 2019, and it has garnered over 290 million views.

7. Dalida by Soolking (268 million) - Algeria

Dalida is a romantic French song by Soolking, an Algerian rapper and singer. It is a single in his 2018 album, Fruit du démon. Soolking released Dalida in September 2018, and to date, it has garnered 268 million YouTube views.

8. Baby's On Fire by Die Antwoord (257 million) — South Africa

Baby's On Fire by Die Antwoord is an Experimental rock hit by the South African band. It is the second most viewed South African song on YouTube. It is one of the singles in the band's 2012 album, Tension.

Baby's On Fire has continuously gained viewership on YouTube. Currently, it has more than 257 million YouTube views.

9. Bum Bum by Mohamed Ramadan (251 million) - Egypt

Bum Bum by Mohamed Ramadan is an Egyptian Mahragan song by Mohamed Ramadan. Mohamed Ramadan is an Egyptian actor, rapper, singer, and dancer. He recently became a celebrated, prominent Egyptian pan-Arab singer.

So far, Bum Bum has 251 million YouTube views.

10. Meleğim by Soolking feat. Dadju (236 million) - Egypt

Meleğim by Soolking is the tenth song in African songs with the highest number of views. Soolking features Dadju, a French singer, and the jam is a single in Soolking's Vintage Gearforth album.

Meleğim was released in February 2020, and so far, it has more than 236 million views.

Frequently asked questions

This list of African video songs reflects the diversity in African music. The list also highlights some of the artists whom you ought to check out. Other than that, these are some of the frequently asked questions and their answers.

Which African artist has the highest views on YouTube?

Akon is the African artist with the highest number of views on YouTube. He has more than 3.5 billion views. The Lonely and Put the blame on me hitmaker has the highest number of views even though none of his songs made it to the top 10 songs with the highest YouTube views.

Who is the best artist in Africa 2021?

Burna Boy from Nigeria has released quality hits that have earned him the best artist title in Africa. He recently bagged a Grammy Award in the Best Global Music Album act for his 2020 album. Nonetheless, other great artists include Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz, Nigeria's Wizkid, to mention a few.

African songs with 100 million views on YouTube uniquely connect the younger and older generations and Africa to other continents. Africa will be the powerhouse of music someday if its artists continue to grow while uplifting each other.

READ ALSO: Top 20 AmaPiano songs of 2021: Best AmaPiano hits you should listen to

Briefly.co.za recently published exquisite details about the top 20 AmaPiano songs of 2021. You should check the list out.

AmaPiano music is briskly taking root in the continent. This list highlights some of the best tunes to jam to.

Source: Briefly.co.za